Home / India News / BREAKING: Consulate general of India in Shanghai to remain inaccessible, says Embassy of India, Beijing, China
Live

BREAKING: Consulate general of India in Shanghai to remain inaccessible, says Embassy of India, Beijing, China

  • Breaking news updates April 13, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    Embassy of India in China issues notice 

    Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China

  • Apr 13, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    'Deep people-to-people ties are central link….': Antony Blinken

    US Dept of State Secy Antony Blinken tweeted about his interaction at Howard University with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar & Asst Secy, Educational & Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield. He said, "These deep people-to-people ties are central to the strong link between our nations."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
top news breaking news
india news

BREAKING: Consulate general of India in Shanghai to remain inaccessible

  • Breaking news updates April 13, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Jharkhand ropeway tragedy: Survivors recount horror without food and water

  • At least three people died while 63 were rescued when the operation ended on Tuesday, two days after the cableway to Trikut hills developed a problem and stranded them mid-air.
IAF's 32-hour-long rescue operation eventually brought down 60 people to safety, in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Tuesday.
IAF's 32-hour-long rescue operation eventually brought down 60 people to safety, in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Tuesday.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Close Story
india news

Indigenisation should be the focus: IAF chief

  • The IAF chief also said future warfare could involve attack on all fronts ranging from economic strangulation to diplomatic isolation and the military standoffs to information blackouts in the form of attacks by “distributed denial of services.”
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari(ANI)
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari(ANI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 03:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Congress moves out of 26 Akbar Road office

  • A senior Congress leader added that construction of additional rooms have already started in the AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to accommodate Sewa Dal office.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

KCR govt to buy paddy stock, hits out at Centre

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met here at Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of the chief minister.
Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks after the cabinet decision on paddy purchase. (HT Photo)
Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaks after the cabinet decision on paddy purchase. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Police urge trial court to cancel Dileep’s bail

The probe team moved the trial court stating that granting bail to the actor will affect the ongoing investigation. It also said that custodial interrogation was necessary in the case.
Malayalam actor Dileep (HT Archives)
Malayalam actor Dileep (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Stampede-like situation at Tirupati over free darshan, 3 hurt

At the token counter near Govindaraja Swamy choultry, the pilgrims jostled with one another, resulting in a near stampede situation.
The TTD authorities on Tuesday opened the Vaikuntham queue complex on the Tirumala hills for the Sarvadarshanam token holders for the first time after March 21, 2020, as the temple was shut down on account of Covid-19 pandemic-forced lockdown. (HT Photo)
The TTD authorities on Tuesday opened the Vaikuntham queue complex on the Tirumala hills for the Sarvadarshanam token holders for the first time after March 21, 2020, as the temple was shut down on account of Covid-19 pandemic-forced lockdown. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Amid din in House, CM Stalin says BJP indulging in politics

In 2013, the HR&CE Department issued an order to take over the Ayodhya Mandapam. Subsequently, a ‘fit person’ (generally, an executive official) was appointed for managing the affairs of the mandapam.
Chief minister M K Stalin said that the BJP’s “unnecessary politics to strengthen their party” will never work in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin said that the BJP’s “unnecessary politics to strengthen their party” will never work in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

BJP sweeps MLC elections in UP, loses Varanasi seat

While the House has 100 seats, polling was notified for 36 seats. As nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP) candidates elected unopposed, voting was held only in 27 seats. 
The results take the BJP past the halfway mark in the 100-member UP council. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
The results take the BJP past the halfway mark in the 100-member UP council. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
Close Story
india news

SC gives home secretary ‘last chance’ to clear stand on Abu Salem’s release

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh gave Bhalla “the last opportunity” to file his response by April 18 after recording that the affidavit could not be filed due to some “communication gap” on part of the government.
Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of Mumbai businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (HT file)
Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of Mumbai businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (HT file)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha, four assembly seats in 4 states held

Voting was held in Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly segment in West Bengal, Khairagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar and Kolhapur North assembly segment in Maharashtra.
Polling for by-polls to four assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment across West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra passed off peacefully on Tuesday (HT Photo/Representative use)
Polling for by-polls to four assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment across West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra passed off peacefully on Tuesday (HT Photo/Representative use)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata/raipur/patna/mumbai
Close Story
india news

Climate, terrorism in focus at 2+2 dialogue

US secretary of state Antony J Blinken said that both countries were working together to tackle the climate crisis, and that the US is supporting India’s ambitious COP26 clean energy commitments “by investing in renewable energy projects and mobilising private sector financing”.
(From left) Defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, in Washington. (PTI)
(From left) Defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, in Washington. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
india news

Andaman student’s murder: One convicted

First accused Durga Bahudur is still absconding and the central agency made several efforts to nab him but to no avail, official privy to the development said.
The quantum of punishment will be delivered on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The quantum of punishment will be delivered on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Kerala stopping daily bulletin on Covid a hasty decision: Experts

The health department also said there was no Covid-19 related death since April 1. Tests also dwindle from 120,000 in January 2022 to 10,673 on the last day of the bulletin.
On Monday, the state government issued a statement saying that the daily exercise, which began on January 30, 2020, stopped on April 10. (Reuters)
On Monday, the state government issued a statement saying that the daily exercise, which began on January 30, 2020, stopped on April 10. (Reuters)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

US monitoring ‘concerning’ human rights abuses in India: Blinken

On Tuesday, the US State Department released a strong and critical report on human rights in India in 2021.
“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values, and to that end we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. (ANI)
“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values, and to that end we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out