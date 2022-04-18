Live
BREAKING: QUAD summit expected to be held on May 24 in Tokyo
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Apr 18, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Shanghai reported first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
Shanghai reported the first deaths of its surging Covid-19 outbreak - three people died on Sunday, according to Shanghai’s municipal government.
Apr 18, 2022 07:31 AM IST
QUAD summit expected to be held on May 24
The QUAD summit is likely to be held in Tokyo on May 24, 2022. Reportedly, US president Joseph Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have converged on May 24 as the date for the QUAD meeting, the Australian foreign ministry wants to wait for the May 21 election results before confirming.
BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen has demanded a written apology from Chadha within three days, failing which a civil and criminal complaint will be filed.
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha.(ANI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:53 AM IST
The BJP alleged that the AAP was publicising its anti-corruption helpline in Punjab, while the same was lying defunct in Delhi.
BJP leader Sambit Patra. (File photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a Covid-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government.
Earlier in January, this year, Hong Kong had announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
On Sunday, the police in the three states conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control while prohibitory restrictions were also imposed in affected areas.
A damaged police vehicle following violence in Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Saturday. PTI
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 05:24 AM IST
The world is deeply interconnected. This is exhilarating, but it exacerbates our vulnerability, especially in the context of climate change.
Sri Lankan demonstrators holding placards attend a protest to demand justice.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:07 AM IST
According to the petition, resorting to such measures/ actions is clearly against our constitutional ethos and the criminal justice system.
File photo of Supreme Court building in New Delhi.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:36 AM IST
His relatives said he was suffering from depression for many weeks and later hung himself from a tree. His sister died after her condition deteriorated in 2008.
A young man from south Kerala who was HIV positive died by suicide on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:14 AM IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Nadia district -- where the saffron camp has significant presence since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- hatched a conspiracy to malign the government.
The police arrested the girl’s aunt, her cousin’s husband and the latter’s uncle and produced them before the Ranaghat court on Saturday. They were remanded in police custody. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Sitharaman will also meet World Bank president David Malpass and participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by IMF during her visit
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the Spring Meetings of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. (PTI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
On April 13, a day ahead of start of Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year festivities, news of 13 youths from across Assam joining the banned separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) hit headlines in the state.
This year 234 persons have left their homes and families to join ULFA-I, which is in a state of unilateral ceasefire since last year. (HT file)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 04:43 AM IST
More than 50 people belonging to the SDPI and RSS have been taken into preventive custody so far. More forces have been summoned to maintain law and order in Palakkad, the officer said.
RSS leader SK Srinivasan was allegedly hacked to death by bike-borne assailants at his motorbike shop in Kerala’s Palakkad. (ANI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Chennai: In a twist to a case of arson in which the car of a BJP functionary was torched in Chennai’s Maduravoyal, inquiries revealed that he torched his own car
The Maduravoyal police collected the CCTV camera footage from the nearby houses and tried to trace the suspects involved in the incident. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over northwest India in the next three days and fall by 2-3 degree after that
A visitor cools off on a hot summer day near Rajghat, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Though police forces which rushed to the spot dispersed the warring groups within a couple of hours, the stone pelting continued on Sunday morning, too, leading to a tense situation.
Though police forces which rushed to the spot dispersed the warring groups within a couple of hours, the stone pelting continued on Sunday morning, too, leading to a tense situation. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST