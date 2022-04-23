Home / India News / Breaking news updates: Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar today
Breaking news updates: Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar today

  Breaking news updates April 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 08:14 AM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 23, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    Shanghai logs around 23,000 cases on Friday

    China’s financial hub, Shanghai, reported 20,634 asymptomatic cases of the virus, while 2,736 symptomatic cases were also reported in the last 24 hours. The country records its symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately. Read more

  • Apr 23, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Security tightened ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Palli. He will be visiting the village tomorrow, April 24, and address the panchayats on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. An encounter broke out on Thursday in Sunjwan, about 25 kms from Palli, after security forces received intel on a terror attack.

  • Apr 23, 2022 07:41 AM IST

    Amit Shah to visit Bihar today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today. He will attend a program organised in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt, in Jagdishpur and the Convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas.

HT News Desk, New Delhi
