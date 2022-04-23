Breaking news updates: Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Bihar today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 23, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Shanghai logs around 23,000 cases on Friday
China’s financial hub, Shanghai, reported 20,634 asymptomatic cases of the virus, while 2,736 symptomatic cases were also reported in the last 24 hours. The country records its symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately. Read more
Apr 23, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit
Security tightened ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Palli. He will be visiting the village tomorrow, April 24, and address the panchayats on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. An encounter broke out on Thursday in Sunjwan, about 25 kms from Palli, after security forces received intel on a terror attack.
Apr 23, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Amit Shah to visit Bihar today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today. He will attend a program organised in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt, in Jagdishpur and the Convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas.
According to the family member of one of the deceased, the workers were brought in on Thursday night to remove a blockage in the motor located inside the 30-foot deep sewage tank at a pumping station in Palanganatham.
Kalamdei Majhi, 25, had always been a reluctant Maoist. But Kesab Veladi, who joined Maoists when he was in his teens, had been a hardcore Maoist and had been in the personal security team of a Maoist central committee member
Rakesh Vasava, his wife Rekha, sons Yohan, Yakub and Rasin, residents of Vyara town, were booked under IPC sections 342 (illegal confinement), 417 (punishment for cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and under relevant provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, police said.
The survivor’s family said the incident took place when accused, Basudeb Biswas, who is believed to be an old acquaintance of a local BJP worker, came to the latter’s residence with his minor relative, a local police officer said on condition of anonymity.
Aiming to resolve the contentious issues “harmoniously”, the chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that peace meetings among members of different communities would be held at the police station level to resolve such matters
The findings, comprising a vast sample size of 113,043 people, illustrates the scale of what are considered as non-communicable disease, which now have a growing disease burden and have been linked to unhealthy lifestyles among other factors.