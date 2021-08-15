Home / India News / Breaking news: Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide
Breaking news: Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide

Breaking News Updates August 15, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST

  • AUG 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic: Arvind Kejriwal

    Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic, immensely thankful to them: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  • AUG 15, 2021 11:16 AM IST

    13 killed, several injured in Karachi grenade attack

    A total of 13 people were killed and several others got suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday.

  • AUG 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing 20, wounding dozens

    A fuel tanker truck exploded early Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

  • AUG 15, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    South Korea sets up checkpoints, 'bus walls' to block protests amid Covid-19 concerns

    South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses and set up dozens of checkpoints on Sunday to fend off political rallies in the capital Seoul, as some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of warnings over the novel coronavirus.

  • AUG 15, 2021 10:37 AM IST

    K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the National Flag at Golconda Fort

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the National Flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

  • AUG 15, 2021 10:28 AM IST

    Internet, mobile services unaffected as J-K celebrates Independence Day

    For the first time in three years, Internet and mobile services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day which is being celebrated in the Valley in a relaxed atmosphere, officials said Sunday.

  • AUG 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST

    Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide

    Torrential rain lashed much of Japan on Sunday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, while three people were feared dead after a landslide in central Nagano prefecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Photo Courtesy- PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Photo Courtesy- PTI)
india news

In veiled reference to Pak, China, PM Modi lists 2 challenges facing India

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
PM Modi said India was fighting terrorism and expansionism with courage, and the government would take all steps to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian armed forces.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the country is moving forward with the slogan of 'Vocal for Local'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the country is moving forward with the slogan of 'Vocal for Local'.
india news

PM Modi announces establishment of e-commerce platforms for products by SHGs

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • As a part of the celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort.
READ FULL STORY
The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra.&nbsp;(PTI)
The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra. (PTI)
india news

In 75 weeks of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect India: Modi

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:15 AM IST
75th Independence Day 2021: ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is the central government's initiative to mark 75 years of Independence. It is a tribute to the freedom fighters and the struggle that led to the nation as it is today.
READ FULL STORY
