Breaking news: Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 16, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Parliament session over: After break, fuel prices may begin rising once again
State-run fuel retailers have kept automobile fuel rates frozen for almost a month in a departure from the policy of aligning petrol and diesel rates daily by tactically using minor gains of falling international oil prices to offset the need for raising pump rates, three people aware of the development said, reports HT
-
AUG 16, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Get our daily newsletter
Breaking news: Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Meghalaya home minister quits amid stir
₹100L cr Gati Shakti plan to boost infra
- The government considers infrastructure development as an engine of economic growth. In December 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a ₹111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with 6,835 projects.
Bolster collective power of small farmers: Modi
- Modi also announced that the government would fortify the rice distributed to the poor through different schemes such as midday meals to improve nutritional outcomes.