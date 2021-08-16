Home / India News / Breaking news: Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Breaking news: Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Breaking News Updates August 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:36 AM IST

  • AUG 16, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Parliament session over: After break, fuel prices may begin rising once again

    State-run fuel retailers have kept automobile fuel rates frozen for almost a month in a departure from the policy of aligning petrol and diesel rates daily by tactically using minor gains of falling international oil prices to offset the need for raising pump rates, three people aware of the development said, reports HT

  • AUG 16, 2021 05:17 AM IST

    Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

    The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.

In his letter to chief minister Conrad Sangma, Rymbui expressed shock over the protests and proposed a judicial enquiry into the death of banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council general secretary, Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew, who was killed in a police encounter on August 13.(PTI Photo)
india news

Meghalaya home minister quits amid stir

By David Laitphlang, Hindustan Times, Shillong
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:51 AM IST
Data services were suspended from 6pm on Sunday for 48 hours in at least four districts
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi was referring to an integrated approach to develop modern railways, roadways, waterways and airways.(HT Photo)
india news

100L cr Gati Shakti plan to boost infra

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:57 AM IST
  • The government considers infrastructure development as an engine of economic growth. In December 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with 6,835 projects. 
READ FULL STORY
A farmer plows his fields in Sikroda village, Ghaziabad.(HT Photos)
india news

Bolster collective power of small farmers: Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:53 AM IST
  • Modi also announced that the government would fortify the rice distributed to the poor through different schemes such as midday meals to improve nutritional outcomes.
READ FULL STORY
