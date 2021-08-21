Home / India News / Breaking news: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till September 6
Breaking news: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till September 6

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:39 PM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 21, 2021 08:39 PM IST

    Maharashtra administered 10.96 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine today: state health department

  • AUG 21, 2021 07:25 PM IST

    Covid-19-induced lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till September 6

  • AUG 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Centre to pay PF share of employer, employee till 2022 for certain people: FM

    The central government has decided to pay the provident fund (PF) share of the employer as well as the employee till 2022 for people who lost their jobs but again called back to work in small scale jobs in the formal sector whose units are registered in EPFO: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • AUG 21, 2021 05:29 PM IST

    Union minister Niranjan Jyoti ties rakhi to fellow colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi

  • AUG 21, 2021 04:26 PM IST

    Mumbai's Dharavi reports one new Covid-19 case; active caseload stands at 10: BMC

  • AUG 21, 2021 04:01 PM IST

    Delhi markets allowed to function normally from Monday onwards

  • AUG 21, 2021 03:13 PM IST

    Delhi Metro Pink Line and Magenta Line to begin at 6 and 6.30 am, respectively, for Rakshabandhan on Sunday: DMRC

  • AUG 21, 2021 02:42 PM IST

    'Very proud': Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on UP CM

  • AUG 21, 2021 02:10 PM IST

    Tripura Congress acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas resigns

  • AUG 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST

    36 FIRs filed so far against BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai

    The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 17 more first information reports (FIRs) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for the alleged violation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union minister Narayan Rane in different parts of the city. Read more

  • AUG 21, 2021 01:18 PM IST

    Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch

    The Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Saturday that an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district with its epicentre situated near near Dholavira. District administration officials said that no damage to property or casualties was reported.

  • AUG 21, 2021 12:13 PM IST

    Mumbai to resume vaccination drive from today after 2-day suspension

    Vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is set to resume in Mumbai from Saturday, two days after being halted due to shortage of doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Read more

  • AUG 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    4th extortion case filed against former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh

    A fourth extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against its former commissioner Parambir Singh, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. As per the FIR copy, the complaint has been registered against Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati, under sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday in the Goregaon Police station.

  • AUG 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST

    Tral encounter update: Jaish terrorist, involved in BJP leader's murder, killed in encounter

    The J&K Police said on Saturday that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Wakeel Shah, who was involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Pandita, was killed in the Tral region today.

  • AUG 21, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    IAF's C-130J aircraft has taken off from Kabul with over 85 Indians

    News agency ANI reported on Saturday that Indian Air Force's (IAF's) aircraft has taken off from Afghanistan's capital Kabul with over 85 Indians. "The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refuelling. Indian government officials are helping in evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul," sources told the news agency.

  • AUG 21, 2021 09:52 AM IST

    India reports 34,457 new Covid-19 cases, 375 more deaths

    India's caseload of the coronavirus disease climbed to 32,393,286 on Saturday after 34,457 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 36,347 patients died and 375 succumbed to the viral disease, taking the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths to 31,597,982 and 433,964 respectively. The active cases have come down to 361,340, lowest in 151 days.

  • AUG 21, 2021 09:35 AM IST

    Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine may get full approval in US next week

    Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is poised for full approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early next week, which will expedite an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. Read more

  • AUG 21, 2021 08:38 AM IST

    Forces gun down 3 Jaish terrorists in encounter at J&K's Tral

    Security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • AUG 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh to commence 3rd phase of Mission Shakti today

    The Uttar Pradesh will on Saturday begin the third phase of Mission Shakti with an aim of promoting women’s safety, self-reliance, and respect, a government statement said on Friday. Read more

  • AUG 21, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    Delhi's Azad Market Underpass closed due to waterlogging

    "Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.

  • AUG 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST

    4 trains cancelled at 2 UP train stations due to farm stir

    Four trains were cancelled at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations on Friday due to the ongoing farmers protest against the central government's three farm laws. Passengers were unable to reach their respective destinations due to the disruption in railway services.

  • AUG 21, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman to launch fund for export-oriented firms and startups today

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday launch the ‘Ubharte Sitaare Fund’ for export-oriented small and mid-sized companies and startups in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Read more

  • AUG 21, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    UAE to shelter 5,000 Afghan refugees on a temporary basis

    The United Arab Emirates will temporarily shelter 5,000 Afghan citizens evacuated from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban took control, the the UAE's ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said on Friday. "The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that, following a request from the United States, it would host the Afghans on a temporary basis, after which time they would travel on to other nations," the ministry said in a statement.

  • AUG 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Hurricane Grace to make second landfall in Mexico

    Hurricane Grace strengthened into a category 2 storm on Friday and it is headed for a second landfall in Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center said Grace had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph) on early Friday evening.

