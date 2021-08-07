Home / India News / Breaking news updates: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam
Live

Breaking news updates: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

  • Breaking News Updates August 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 06:14 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 07, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Tokyo reports 4,515 new cases amid Summer Olympics 2020

    The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,515 new Covid-19 cases while additional 29 people associated with Summer Olympics 2020 were also tested positive.

  • AUG 07, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    Tejas Express set to be back on track from today

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the Ahmedabad – Mumbai and Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from Saturday.

  • AUG 07, 2021 05:50 AM IST

    1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

    One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam. One AK rifle has also been recovered. The operation is still underway.

  • AUG 07, 2021 05:28 AM IST

    Bihar schools for Classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutions to reopen today

    Schools in Bihar are reopening for Classes 9 to 12, along with colleges and coaching institutions from Saturday.

  • AUG 07, 2021 05:17 AM IST

    Delhi court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea in northeast Delhi riots case today

    A Delhi court will on Saturday hear the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.

  • AUG 07, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours (issued at 04:40 am): India Meteorological Department.

The coaches of Tejas Express are equipped with smart features for passenger safety and comfort.(HT Image)
india news

Tejas Express set to be back on track from today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The Railways had halted the operations of Tejas Express amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
All colleges, universities and technical education institutions will also operate with 50 per cent of attendance.
india news

Bihar schools for Classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutions to reopen today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:50 AM IST
  • The state's health department has said that it will make special arrangements for vaccination of adult students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party's IT and social media cell in Lucknow on Friday.(HT File Photo)
india news

Social media must be used to wipe out negativity, spread awareness: UP CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Targeting people who show Uttar Pradesh in bad light, Adityanath further asserted that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain lost political ground, are solely engaged in political stunts to topple the efficient working of the government.
