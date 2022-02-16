Breaking news: Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Feb 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid-19 cases
Starting February 28, the Canadian government will ease travel restrictions amid a downfall in daily Covid-19 infections. According to a report by news agency Reuters, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to take a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular one.
Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday that the government will also monitor conditions 'with an eye' on dropping testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips abroad (less than 72 hours).
The ailing 73-year-old politician was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. He was out on bail. A sixth and final case, pertaining to fraudulent withdrawals from Banka treasury in Bihar, is still under trial.
Police said the incident took place when the actor along with his fiancé, Reena Rai, a US-based actress, was going towards Punjab from Delhi in a SUV which rammed a truck near Pipli toll plaza in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.
The matter figured when Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imran met railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the railways sector, including development of infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways.
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday telephoned Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latter’s “fight” against the alleged polarization politics of BJP
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to OIC’s criticism a day after the group of 57 countries expressed deep concern over what it said were “public calls for genocide of Muslims” at the Dharam Sansad in Haridwar last December, harassment of Muslim women on social media and a ban on headscarves for Muslim students in Karnataka.
Muslim girls and women were seen having to remove their hijabs and burqas while those that stood their ground were turned back when they tried to attend classes and there were angry exchanges outside of schools and college in Karnataka.
The arguments in the petition, crucial to what has turned into a larger debate around the display of religious identity in educational institutes and the treatment of minorities in the state, were centred on Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.
As the hearing on these appeals were taken up on Tuesday, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the state government and other petitioners to argue whether the matter required consideration by a larger bench.