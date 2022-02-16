Home / India News / Breaking news: Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases
Live

Breaking news: Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases

Breaking news updates February 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid-19 cases

    Starting February 28, the Canadian government will ease travel restrictions amid a downfall in daily Covid-19 infections. According to a report by news agency Reuters, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to take a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular one. 

    Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday that the government will also monitor conditions 'with an eye' on dropping testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips abroad (less than 72 hours). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

ABG scam took place between 2005-12: CBI

CBI also said it has issued lookout notices for Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal, the former chairman and managing director of the company, and eight others to ensure they do not flee India.
ABG Shipyard is accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,842 crore.(ANI)
ABG Shipyard is accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of 22,842 crore.(ANI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

CBI court convicts Lalu in 5th fodder scam case

The ailing 73-year-old politician was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. He was out on bail. A sixth and final case, pertaining to fraudulent withdrawals from Banka treasury in Bihar, is still under trial.
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the special CBI court where he appeared in connection with the fodder scam case.(PTI)
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves the special CBI court where he appeared in connection with the fodder scam case.(PTI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Close Story
india news

Accused in Red Fort violence, Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Police said the incident took place when the actor along with his fiancé, Reena Rai, a US-based actress, was going towards Punjab from Delhi in a SUV which rammed a truck near Pipli toll plaza in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.
Actor Deep Sidhu is an accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally.(PTI)
Actor Deep Sidhu is an accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally.(PTI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Close Story
india news

10gm gold is 1st prize in Odisha sarpanch candidate’s lottery. Conditions apply

Susmita Naik distributed the tickets during her door-to-door campaigning when she went around seeking the support of residents of the village in Kalahandi’s Golamunda block.
A villager shows the lottery ticket, distributed by the sarpanch candidate in Odisha’s Kalahandi district ahead of the first phase of the Odisha panchayat elections on February 16 (Sourced)
A villager shows the lottery ticket, distributed by the sarpanch candidate in Odisha’s Kalahandi district ahead of the first phase of the Odisha panchayat elections on February 16 (Sourced)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Chhattisgarh: Maoists release engineer and his assistant 4 days after abduction

Engineer Ashok Pawar and his assistant Anand Yadav, who were abducted by Maoists on Friday, have been released and sent for medical examination, police said.
Engineer Ashok Pawar’s wife, Sonal made an emotional appeal through a video for the release of the engineer and his assistant.
Engineer Ashok Pawar’s wife, Sonal made an emotional appeal through a video for the release of the engineer and his assistant.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra
Close Story
india news

Veteran Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee dies at 90 in Kolkata

Doctors said the iconic singer’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday afternoon and she suffered a massive cardiac attack in the evening.
Born in Kolkata in 1931, Sandhya Mukherjee recorded her first song in 1948 for the Hindi movie Anjaan Garh and her illustrious career spanned over 70 years. (ANI)
Born in Kolkata in 1931, Sandhya Mukherjee recorded her first song in 1948 for the Hindi movie Anjaan Garh and her illustrious career spanned over 70 years. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

India to supply locomotives, technology to Bangladesh railways

The matter figured when Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imran met railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and discussed various issues related to the railways sector, including development of infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways.
The Indian side expressed its readiness to supply locomotives, diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) train, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train as well as passenger carriages and transfer of technology for railway signalling system to Bangladesh. (HT PHOTO)
The Indian side expressed its readiness to supply locomotives, diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) train, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train as well as passenger carriages and transfer of technology for railway signalling system to Bangladesh. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 03:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Deve Gowda offers to help KCR, ‘fight BJP’s polarisation politics’

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday telephoned Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latter’s “fight” against the alleged polarization politics of BJP
Deve Gowda (Ht)
Deve Gowda (Ht)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Now, school in Madhya Pradesh bans hijab after right wing groups’ protest

The principal of a government college in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh has banned students from wearing the hijab inside the institution after members of right-wing groups staged a protest.
Women and girls holding placards stage a peaceful protest over the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka, near Shanthi Nagar Hockey Stadium, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)
Women and girls holding placards stage a peaceful protest over the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka, near Shanthi Nagar Hockey Stadium, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 03:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Close Story
india news

Andhra govt disburses 542 crore compensation among 597k farmers

The CMO statement mentioned that the state government had so far disbursed 1,612.62 crore into the accounts of 19.93 lakh farmers as part of the input subsidy.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.51 crore to the members of the several farmers groups, in Amaravati on Tuesday. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over a cheque of 29.51 crore to the members of the several farmers groups, in Amaravati on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

‘Communal mindset’: India on OIC’s hijab, hate speech remarks

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to OIC’s criticism a day after the group of 57 countries expressed deep concern over what it said were “public calls for genocide of Muslims” at the Dharam Sansad in Haridwar last December, harassment of Muslim women on social media and a ban on headscarves for Muslim students in Karnataka.
Bagchi accused the OIC general secretariat of issuing “yet another motivated and misleading statement” on matters pertaining to India . (REUTERS)
Bagchi accused the OIC general secretariat of issuing “yet another motivated and misleading statement” on matters pertaining to India . (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 03:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Can’t give up hijab’: Students, parents in Karnataka stay firm

Muslim girls and women were seen having to remove their hijabs and burqas while those that stood their ground were turned back when they tried to attend classes and there were angry exchanges outside of schools and college in Karnataka.
Women and girls holding placards stage a peaceful protest over the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka, near Shanthi Nagar Hockey Stadium, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)
Women and girls holding placards stage a peaceful protest over the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka, near Shanthi Nagar Hockey Stadium, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 03:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Udupi
Close Story
india news

Hijab a practice of faith, not display of jingoism, Karnataka high court told

The arguments in the petition, crucial to what has turned into a larger debate around the display of religious identity in educational institutes and the treatment of minorities in the state, were centred on Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.
A three-Judge bench led by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justices J M Khazi and Krishna M Dixit, have been hearing multiple petitions filed in the matter. (AFP)
A three-Judge bench led by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justices J M Khazi and Krishna M Dixit, have been hearing multiple petitions filed in the matter. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 05:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Udupi
Close Story
india news

Indians told to leave Ukraine temporarily

There are more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, including professionals, businessmen and some 18,000 students.
People pass by the closed US embassy in Kyiv, on Tuesday. American citizens have already been urged to leave Ukraine, with the West accusing Russia of sending more than 100,000 soldiers to encircle the former Soviet state. (AFP)
People pass by the closed US embassy in Kyiv, on Tuesday. American citizens have already been urged to leave Ukraine, with the West accusing Russia of sending more than 100,000 soldiers to encircle the former Soviet state. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

SC examines if TN law on Vanniyar quota should go to larger bench

As the hearing on these appeals were taken up on Tuesday, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the state government and other petitioners to argue whether the matter required consideration by a larger bench.
The law providing 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community was struck down as unconstitutional by the Madras high court on November 1 against which several appeals were filed. (HT File)
The law providing 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community was struck down as unconstitutional by the Madras high court on November 1 against which several appeals were filed. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out