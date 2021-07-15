Home / India News / Breaking news: Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month
Live

Breaking news: Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month

Breaking News Updates July 15, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:58 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.


Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.


Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 15, 2021 05:53 AM IST

    Telangana cabinet approves state's logistics policy

    The Telangana cabinet has approved the state's logistics policy prepared by the industries and commerce department with a view to encourage the logistics sector. A statement by the chief minister's office (CMO) said that as people have not been able to venture out due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the logistics sector played a crucial role in extending commodity service to them.

  • JUL 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month

    From next month, Hong Kong will allow vaccinated residents and workers to return from the United Kingdom, India and Brazil and other countries it labeled as extremely high risk areas, South China Morning Post reported. Those returning will have to provide a vaccination record and a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to Hong Kong.

india news
india news

Later, talking to reporters, Khan said all sections of people including politicians and non-politicians are concerned with the menace of dowry.(PTI file photo)
india news

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan observes day-long fast against dowry

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:26 AM IST
It may be for the first time in the history of the southern state that any Governor was fasting for such a social cause. Scripting a new chapter, Khan began the fast at Raj Bhavan, his official residence here, by 8 am, urging people to say a big no to the decades-old evil practice.
READ FULL STORY
There have been petitions seeking a directive to the Union government for framing a policy on population control by enforcing the two-child norm.(Getty representative image)
india news

The past and present of two-child policies in India

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:43 AM IST
  • From politics to law, the UP law commission’s proposal is likely to be judged on various parameters. However, the draft bill has triggered a debate on the necessity and feasibility of a population control law in India.
READ FULL STORY
The Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice L Nageswara Rao held inordinate delay in filling vacancies in tribunals has led to “emasculation” of tribunals that were introduced to provide speedy justice. (HT Photo/HC Tiwari)
india news

SC strikes down provisions of tribunal law that fixed tenure of members at 4 yrs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:47 AM IST
It was in this case that Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court (SC) in February this year that Parliament can override any judgment by a court.
READ FULL STORY
