Breaking news: Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month

JUL 15, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Telangana cabinet approves state's logistics policy
The Telangana cabinet has approved the state's logistics policy prepared by the industries and commerce department with a view to encourage the logistics sector. A statement by the chief minister's office (CMO) said that as people have not been able to venture out due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the logistics sector played a crucial role in extending commodity service to them.
JUL 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month
From next month, Hong Kong will allow vaccinated residents and workers to return from the United Kingdom, India and Brazil and other countries it labeled as extremely high risk areas, South China Morning Post reported. Those returning will have to provide a vaccination record and a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to Hong Kong.
