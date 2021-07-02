Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
JUL 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST
J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the Delta variant. It has generated strong, persistent activity against the variant, and other highly prevalent variants. The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, and protection matured and improved over time, according to the company.
Recovered pistol not used in Dabholkar murder: Officials
- The development is a major setback for CBI, which, along with anti-terror units from Maharashtra and Karnataka, spent at least ₹7.5 crore to recover the weapon from the seabed; the recovery was also seen as a major breakthrough in the case.
No test required at RTO to get driving licence. All you need to know
- An amended rule by the Union ministry of road transport and highways came into effect on Thursday allowing candidates to get a driving license without taking driving tests.