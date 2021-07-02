Home / India News / Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant
Live

Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant

  • Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant

    Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the Delta variant. It has generated strong, persistent activity against the variant, and other highly prevalent variants. The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, and protection matured and improved over time, according to the company.

Narendra Dabholkar(AP)
india news

Recovered pistol not used in Dabholkar murder: Officials

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:24 AM IST
  • The development is a major setback for CBI, which, along with anti-terror units from Maharashtra and Karnataka, spent at least 7.5 crore to recover the weapon from the seabed; the recovery was also seen as a major breakthrough in the case.
india news

Breaking news: J&J says its Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes Delta variant

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates July 2, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
The driving course for a light motor vehicle in an accredited driver training centre will run for 29 hours in the span of a maximum of four weeks.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo for representation)
india news

No test required at RTO to get driving licence. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • An amended rule by the Union ministry of road transport and highways came into effect on Thursday allowing candidates to get a driving license without taking driving tests.
On Thursday, the bench took up the Delhi Police’s petition challenging the high court order.(Reuters)
india news

SC strikes down cops’ appeal in ‘assault’ case

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:58 AM IST
The bench emphasised that an investigating agency was duty-bound to be fair also to the accused and was obligated to share everything that was crucial for a fair trial.
