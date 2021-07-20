BREAKING NEWS: French President Emmanuel Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets, NGO says
India's daily Covid-19 tally dipped to lowest after 125 days as it recorded 30,093 fresh cases on Tuesday. The caseload in the country now stands at 3,1174,322 and the death toll is at 414,482.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 20, 2021 10:33 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets
French President Emmanual Macron and top members of his government were among the potential targets for the Pegasus spyware, reports AFP, citing a NGO.
JUL 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Antony Blinken to meet S Jaishankar on India visit this month; likely to meet PM Modi too
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India on July 27 and 28 to meet with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports ANI citing government sources.
JUL 20, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Maharashtra reports over 6,900 new Covid-19 cases, 147 deaths in last 24 hours
With 6,910 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's total confirmed cases reach 6,229,596 so far. Also, the death toll climbed to 130,753 with 147 more deaths today.
Mumbai reported 348 new cases and 10 deaths. So far, the city has reported 732,152 cases and 15,787 fatalities.
JUL 20, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Jeff Bezos back on earth after 10-min flight to space
Jeff Bezos and the crew members land successfully back on earth after trip to space.
JUL 20, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Jeff Bezos blasts off to space in Blue Origin's New Shepard's flight
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos along with three other crew members blasted off to space in Blue Origin's New Shepard flight.
JUL 20, 2021 05:30 PM IST
DRDO transfers technology to produce 2DG Covid-19 drug to 4 more pharmaceutical companies
The Union ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Lok Sabha said that the DRDO has transferred the technology to produce 2DG Covid-19 drug to four more pharma companies other than Dr Reddy's, reports ANI.
JUL 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Delhi logs 44 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours
With 44 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's cases tally reached 1,435,609 and the death toll climbed to 25,035.
JUL 20, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Court passes first judgment in North East Delhi riots, acquits accused
A Delhi court acquits Suresh alias Bhatura saying that the testimonies of the witnesses is completely contrary to each other.
JUL 20, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Sidhu shown black flags by farmers protesting against farm laws in Punjab
The newly appointed Congress chief of Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday was shown black flags in Ludhiana by farmers protesting against three farm laws enacted by the Centre, news agency ANI reported. Sidhu had reached Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana where a farmers organisation was protesting against farm laws. Read More
JUL 20, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Congress MP DK Suresh, others cycle to the Parliament in protest against fuel price hike
JUL 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Pak-Taliban upbeat, but the Afghan battle has just begun
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meet in Tajikistan and connectivity conference in neighbouring Uzbekistan past week, it was quite evident that rapidly changing events in Afghanistan had taken top priority in the global diplomatic circuit. Read More
JUL 20, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Amid leadership row, Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today
I am in Delhi because Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet me by 4'o clock today. I am meeting him. This is what KC Venugopal told me. I don't know what subject matter he is going to discuss, ANI quoted Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah as saying.
JUL 20, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Active cases in India declines to 406,130
Active Covid-19 cases in country declines to 406,130, informs Union Health Ministry in daily bulletin.
JUL 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST
3 rockets lands in areas near Afghan presidential palace
Three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers. Rockets were fired from Parwan-e-Se area & landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan, Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's Dist 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's Dist 2, according to local media reports.
JUL 20, 2021 09:19 AM IST
India reports 30,093 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 125 days.
India on Tuesday reported 30,093 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The number is lowest in more than 120 days. The death toll was increased by 374. After this the overall caseload now stands at 31,174,322 and the death toll stands at 414,482.
JUL 20, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Manipur Congress Committee president resigns: Report
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from his post, news agency ANI reported. At least 8 Congress MLAs will join the BJP today, it also said.
JUL 20, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, IT minister Vaishnaw, ex-EC in new Pegasus list, say reports
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and two sitting Union ministers were among prominent people potentially targeted by Israeli phone hacking software, an international investigative consortium reported on Monday, sparking a political storm on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Read More
JUL 20, 2021 05:36 AM IST
State rolls out 1 ration card scheme in Delhi
The Delhi government on Monday issued orders for the complete roll-out of the central government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) programme from this month. Read More
