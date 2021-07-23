Home / India News / Breaking news: Karnataka HC quashes notice sent to Twitter India MD by UP Police
Breaking news: Karnataka HC quashes notice sent to Twitter India MD by UP Police

Breaking News Updates July 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Today's top news:

>Navjot Singh Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

> President Kovind approves appointment of vice chancellors of 12 central universities

> Lok Sabha adjourned till July 26 amid opposition uproar over Pegasus hacking controversy

> Second extortion case filed against ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh

> TMC MP Santanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining duration of Monsoon session of Parliament

> Covid-19 patient in Vadodra dies days after Gujarat high court's nod to sperm collection

> India's daily Covid cases drop to 35,342; 483 more deaths added

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:48 PM IST

    Karnataka HC quashes notice sent by UP Police to Twitter India MD

    The Karnataka high court quashed the notice sent by UP police to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari under Section 41A of CrPC in connection with a video related to assault on an elderly man in Ghaziabad. The court also allowed Maheshwari to record his statement via virtual mode, reported ANI.


  • JUL 23, 2021 03:34 PM IST

    DRDO successfully tests Akash-NG Missile second time in two days

  • JUL 23, 2021 02:52 PM IST

    SC dismisses Delhi Jal Board's contempt petition against Haryana

    The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the contempt petition filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) against Haryana for not providing enough water to keep the Wazirabad reservoir full. The Court said while dismissing the petition that reasons for doing so will follow in an order to be passed later. The DJB had alleged that as per February 1996 judgment of SC, Haryana was required to ensure that Wazirabad water reservoir continues to have 450 cusecs and any shortfall will trigger drinking water crisis in the National Capital.

  • JUL 23, 2021 02:33 PM IST

    Kerala HC extends Covid restrictions in the state till Aug 9

    The Kerala high court extended all interim orders passed by it regarding Covid-19 restrictions by another two weeks. As per today's order the restrictions will be in force till August 9, reported ANI.

  • JUL 23, 2021 01:31 PM IST

    Prez approves appointment of VCs of 12 central universities

    President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellors of 12 central universities.

  • JUL 23, 2021 01:09 PM IST

    Navjot Singh Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

    Navjot Singh Sidhu has taken charge as the president of the Congress party's Punjab unit.

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:37 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till July 26 amid opposition uproar over Pegasus hacking controversy

    The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till July 26 as opposition parties continued to target the Centre over the Pegasus hacking controversy.

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:35 PM IST

    Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border 'absolute lie': Govt

    The Kabul government on Friday dismissed Taliban's claim that 90% of Afghan border is under their control, according to news agency AFP.

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:59 AM IST

    2nd extortion case filed against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    A second case of extortion has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. A total of six people were named in the FIR, for allegedly demanding 2 crores from a man, news agency ANI reported.

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST

    Sidhu bonds with Capt Amarinder Singh over tea before taking charge

    Putting up a united show after months of bitter exchanges over social media, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his Navjot Singh Sidhu interacted warmly and bonded over breakfast at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Friday morning. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    3 Congress workers headed for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation killed in bus mishap

    Three Congress workers headed for Chandigarh to attend the coronation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab unit chief were killed and more than 10 were injured when two buses collided at Lohara Chowk in Moga on the Jalandhar-Barnala road on Friday morning. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:00 AM IST

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several areas of Telangana

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has predicted heavy rainfall in twelve districts of Telangana. "Red alert in three districts including Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial, Warangal, and Orange alert in nine districts of the state," the IMD said.

  • JUL 23, 2021 10:27 AM IST

    Zomato makes strong stock market debut, jumps over 53% above offer price

    Zomato shares on Friday listed at 116 per piece on BSE and surged nearly 53 per cent premium from IPO price of 76. Zomato, which brought forward its listing date, had a market valuation of 90,219.57 crore at the debut price. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    2 dead, 8 injured in building collapse in Mumbai's Govandi area

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that two people died eight were injured after a ground plus one structure collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi.

  • JUL 23, 2021 09:51 AM IST

    India's daily Covid cases drop to 35,342; 483 more deaths added

    India's daily tally of the Covid-19 disease saw a significant fall on Friday after 35,342 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 31,293,062, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am. As many as 483 people succumbed to the viral disease and 38,740 recovered, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 419,470 and 30,468,079. The active cases have further declined to 405,513 and constitute 1.30 per cent of the caseload.

  • JUL 23, 2021 09:21 AM IST

    Only 'symbolic snan' in Haridwar on Guru Purnima

    The Haridwar district administration said on Friday that in view of the Covid-19 disease pandemic, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima, adding only Shri Ganga Sabha' and Teerth Purohit will be allowed to participate.


    "Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan'," the administration further said.

  • JUL 23, 2021 08:40 AM IST

    Indian American Shrina Kurani announces bid for Congress from California

    Indian American Democrat Shrina Kurani has said she will challenge 15-term Republican Ken Calvert in California’s 42nd Congressional District for the mid-term elections in November 2022. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 08:14 AM IST

    South Korea to extend distancing rules in Seoul for 2 more weeks

    South Korea, which is currently battling its worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, said on Friday that it will extend the toughest distancing rules imposed on the greater Seoul area for another two weeks.

  • JUL 23, 2021 07:59 AM IST

    Gunshots heard in Washington DC, 2 injured

    At least two people were injured in a shooting in a busy area in Washington, DC, on Thursday as the sound of gunshots forced others to flee the market, according to local reports. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    Mumbai rains: IMD places city under orange alert for today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under an orange alert for Friday, indicating “heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places”. IMD has further issued a yellow alert for July 24 and 25, indicating heavy rain at isolated places. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress chief today; Amarinder to attend event

    Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to take charge on Friday as the president of the Congress unit in Punjab, replacing Sunil Jakhar on the post. Chief minister Amarinder Singh will attend the "installation ceremony" along with other party leaders, news agencies reported. Read more

  • JUL 23, 2021 06:32 AM IST

    Gunmen kill over 100 civilians in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

    TOLO News agency reported on Thursday that more than 100 civilians were killed by a group of gunmen in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province in Afghanistan, with the interior ministry blaming Taliban for the attack.

breaking news
