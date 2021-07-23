Home / World News / Gunshots heard in Washington DC, 2 injured
The sound of gunshots in the outdoor dining area forced others to flee the market. (Reuters/ File photo)
Gunshots heard in Washington DC, 2 injured

Police are responding on 14th Street and Riggs Street NW, Fox Baltimore reported.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST

At least two people were injured in a shooting in a busy area in Washington, DC, on Thursday as the sound of gunshots forced others to flee the market, according to local reports. Police are responding on 14th Street and Riggs Street NW, Fox Baltimore reported.

"Just hear what sounded like gunshots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few block," tweeted CNN anchor Jim Acosta.

washington dc
