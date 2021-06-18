Breaking news: Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video provoking 'communal unrest'
JUN 18, 2021 09:26 AM IST
India records 62,480 new Covid-19 cases, 1,587 more deaths
India reports 62,480 new Covid-19 cases and 1,587 more fatalities according to data from the Union health ministry. Active cases below 800,000-mark at 798,656.
JUN 18, 2021 08:45 AM IST
PM Modi to launch crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers today at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch 'Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers' at 11am via video conferencing. The programme aims to upskill more than 100,000 Covid-19 warriors across the country, his office said. Following the launch, the programme would commence in 111 training centres across 26 states.
JUN 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Petrol price today: ₹103 in Mumbai, ₹100 in Bengaluru
Petrol now costs more than ₹100 a litre in seven states and Union territories namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.
JUN 18, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video provoking 'communal unrest'
The Ghaziabad Police had sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India over a video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest."
The MD has been asked to come to the police station in Lone Border for recording their statement within seven days, reports ANI.
JUN 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Global Covid-19 deaths go past 4-million mark, finds Report
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 4 million deaths worldwide, according to the tally by agency Reuters, as many countries struggle to procure vaccines to inoculate their populations.
