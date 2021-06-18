Home / India News / Breaking news: Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video provoking 'communal unrest'
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video provoking 'communal unrest'

Breaking news updates June 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:27 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 18, 2021 09:26 AM IST

    India records 62,480 new Covid-19 cases, 1,587 more deaths

    India reports 62,480 new Covid-19 cases and 1,587 more fatalities according to data from the Union health ministry. Active cases below 800,000-mark at 798,656.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers today at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch 'Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers' at 11am via video conferencing. The programme aims to upskill more than 100,000 Covid-19 warriors across the country, his office said. Following the launch, the programme would commence in 111 training centres across 26 states.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST

    Petrol price today: 103 in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru

    Petrol now costs more than 100 a litre in seven states and Union territories namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

    Click here to know the price in different cities

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:31 AM IST

    Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video provoking 'communal unrest'

    The Ghaziabad Police had sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India over a video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest."

    The MD has been asked to come to the police station in Lone Border for recording their statement within seven days, reports ANI.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST

    Global Covid-19 deaths go past 4-million mark, finds Report

    The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 4 million deaths worldwide, according to the tally by agency Reuters, as many countries struggle to procure vaccines to inoculate their populations.

    Click here to read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news covid-19 coronavirus breaking news
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

NIA takes over probe of Maoist ambush which killed 22 jawans in April

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Labelled one of the deadliest ambushes in recent times, the attack was led by commander of Battalion-I of Maoist’s People’s Liberation Guerilla Army, Hidma, who is wanted for major attacks in the state in the last 15-16 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
China and China-linked cyber operations have been seen as a persistent threat in India.(Representative image)
China and China-linked cyber operations have been seen as a persistent threat in India.(Representative image)
india news

News updates from HT: China unit targets Indian telcos, firms in cyber espionage

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens get inoculated against Covid-19 at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 16. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
Senior citizens get inoculated against Covid-19 at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 16. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
india news

Maha hopes to keep 3rd Covid wave at bay with strict curbs, faster vaccination

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting on Wednesday over preparations for the possible third wave, where the health department had projected that the state could see double the cases then, while the active case count could go up to 800,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
All states and Union territories have been asked to implement the new rules to avoid citizens, transporters and other organisations that are “operating under this difficult time” from getting “harassed,” the ministry noted in its advisory.(HT Photo)
All states and Union territories have been asked to implement the new rules to avoid citizens, transporters and other organisations that are “operating under this difficult time” from getting “harassed,” the ministry noted in its advisory.(HT Photo)
india news

Govt extends driving license validity till September 30: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the latest directives by the central government regarding the extension of driving licenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monsoon rains in Kochi, Kerala. (File photo)
Monsoon rains in Kochi, Kerala. (File photo)
india news

Monsoon progress likely to pick up between June 27 and June 30

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest India till June 27 and due to a gradual establishment of easterly winds and straightening of monsoon pattern over the country, a fresh spell of rainfall is likely over the region during the period
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the ongoing sero survey are based on a mid-term analysis of the data of the 4,509 participants -- 700 children in the 2-17 years age group. (File Photo / PTI)
The findings of the ongoing sero survey are based on a mid-term analysis of the data of the 4,509 participants -- 700 children in the 2-17 years age group. (File Photo / PTI)
india news

Third Covid wave may not hit kids disproportionately: WHO-AIIMS sero survey

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
The interim findings of the ongoing sero survey point out that the SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rate in children aged two years and above is comparable to that in adults and thus there is no statistical evidence to suggest that the 2-17 age group is especially vulnerable to a potential third wave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss authorities have always maintained that assets held by Indian residents in Switzerland cannot be considered as 'black money' and they actively support India in its fight against tax fraud and evasion.(Reuters | Representational image)
Swiss authorities have always maintained that assets held by Indian residents in Switzerland cannot be considered as 'black money' and they actively support India in its fight against tax fraud and evasion.(Reuters | Representational image)
india news

Indians' funds in Swiss banks rise to over 20k crore, customer deposits down

PTI | , New Delhi/zurich
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The increase in aggregate funds of Indian clients with Swiss banks, from 899 million Swiss francs ( 6,625 crore) at the end of 2019, reverses a two-year declining trend and has taken the figure to the highest level in 13 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking news: Ghaziabad Police send notice to Twitter India head over video

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Breaking news updates June 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi is ahead of other world leaders of 13 countries, including the US and the UK, the Morning Consult shows. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi is ahead of other world leaders of 13 countries, including the US and the UK, the Morning Consult shows. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's approval rating at 66%, ahead of US President Biden, Germany's Merkel

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:09 AM IST
PM Modi's approval ratings stood at 82 per cent and disapproval ratings were at 11 per cent in August 2019, when the Centre scrapped Article 370.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gadkari pointed out that 50% of the road accidents are due to road engineering problems and now the government has taken special initiatives to improve the black spot.(ANI file photo)
Gadkari pointed out that 50% of the road accidents are due to road engineering problems and now the government has taken special initiatives to improve the black spot.(ANI file photo)
india news

Centre sets target to reduce 50% road accident deaths by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said that his ministry is striving hard to reduce road accident deaths by restructuring and strengthening four 'E's of road safety--Engineering (including road and automobile engineering), Economy, Enforcement and Education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. (REUTERS / Samuel Rajkumar)
FILE PHOTO: Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. (REUTERS / Samuel Rajkumar)
india news

Lancet journal lists 8 'urgent steps' for India to tackle Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The comment in 'The Lancet' journal was authored by as many as 21 authors, including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Here are the eight recommendations suggested by the authors in 'The Lancet' journal to help India tackle the resurgent Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued guidelines on how to stay safe during an earthquake.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued guidelines on how to stay safe during an earthquake.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Three low-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said Assam’s Sonitpur district recorded an earthquake of magnitude of 4.1 and Manipur’s Chandel and West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya recorded magnitude 3.0 and 2.6 quakes, respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the complainant, on June 2 , the two men, who earlier saved her, barged into her house and raped her(HT PHOTO)
As per the complainant, on June 2 , the two men, who earlier saved her, barged into her house and raped her(HT PHOTO)
india news

Two men rescue woman from rapist, assault her later: Police

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  • According to the complaint filed by the survivor on Wednesday, the first incident took place on May 30 , when a man she met in her residential colony in Jaspur entered her house and raped her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said that the vaccine could be launched in India by September, subject to the grant of necessary regulatory clearances.(Reuters photo)
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said that the vaccine could be launched in India by September, subject to the grant of necessary regulatory clearances.(Reuters photo)
india news

Serum Institute of India likely to start Covovax trials on kids by July

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:26 AM IST
  • The trials could start by July, one of the people added on the condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb
Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb
india news

No dispute in party, says Tripura BJP chief

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty insisted that no one was going to join the Trinamool Congress from the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.