Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia

Jun 25, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo
Two people were killed and several others severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
Jun 25, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons: Russia
Amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that her country never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons.
"The statements made one day before the Conference of the [TPNW] States Parties in the context of the Ukrainian conflict regarding 'mutual threats to use nuclear weapons,' as well as individual statements from the rostrum of the conference about Russia's alleged 'nuclear blackmail' cannot but arouse bewilderment. We emphasize again: no 'nuclear threats' have ever been and are not heard from Russia," Zakharova said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, said "a big national party" has told him that his decision was "historic" and they will be present whenever he needs them.
Days after the presence of Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil at the concluding session of the Kerala government’s annual NRI meet, Loka Kerala Sabha, stirred a row, four employees of an agency associated with the Kerala assembly’s Sabha TV were terminated on Friday for facilitating her entry.
The decision was taken a month after the eruption of violent protests in Amalapuram, the district headquarters, by thousands of locals under the banner of Konaseema Sadhana Samithi against renaming the district.
Workers of Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of ruling CPI(M), vandalised an office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging the local MP’s inaction on the recent 1-km buffer zone notification by the Supreme Court around forest areas.
A coaching institute director and four of his associates were arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad on Friday in connection with last week’s violence at the railway station, unleashed by aspirants of army jobs in protest against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath.
Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam on Friday said the tenure of O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as joint coordinator ceased to exist on Thursday when the AIADMK’s general council did not pass a resolution of the December 2021 election of their dual leadership.
India’s participation in G-7 Summits as a special invitee reflects the importance attached by the world community to New Delhi’s key role in finding solutions to global challenges, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.
Bengaluru has been developing fast and has registered a population growth of over 44% from 2001 to 2011. Due to this, the 198 wards of BBMP have uneven population. Considering the population growth, Karnataka government has increased the number of wards from 198 to 243, BBMP said.
Kanaka Dasa (1509-1609) was a great poet and musician and belonged to the Kurube Gowda community, who were warriors. He was also a social reformer who lashed out at evils like the caste system and the divide between the privileged and the poor.