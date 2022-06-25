Home / India News / Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia
Live

Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia

Breaking news highlights, June 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 25, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo

    Two people were killed and several others severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

  • Jun 25, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons: Russia

    Amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that her country never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons. 

    "The statements made one day before the Conference of the [TPNW] States Parties in the context of the Ukrainian conflict regarding 'mutual threats to use nuclear weapons,' as well as individual statements from the rostrum of the conference about Russia's alleged 'nuclear blackmail' cannot but arouse bewilderment. We emphasize again: no 'nuclear threats' have ever been and are not heard from Russia," Zakharova said in a statement. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: Never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, says Russia

Breaking news highlights, June 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: CM Uddhav's fiery speech as rebels move to forestall disqualification bids

  • Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, said "a big national party" has told him that his decision was "historic" and they will be present whenever he needs them.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray outside Matoshree, his personal residence in Bandra after leaving from Varsha, the chief minister's official residence, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray outside Matoshree, his personal residence in Bandra after leaving from Varsha, the chief minister's official residence, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Kerala health minister says govt ready to face threat from viruses

Launching the summit, George said the health department was set to counter future attacks of viruses.
Kerala health minister Veena George says more virus attacks may come and “are set to face them”. (HT)
Kerala health minister Veena George says more virus attacks may come and “are set to face them”. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story
india news

Kerala NRI meet row: Four contract employees sacked

Days after the presence of Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil at the concluding session of the Kerala government’s annual NRI meet, Loka Kerala Sabha, stirred a row, four employees of an agency associated with the Kerala assembly’s Sabha TV were terminated on Friday for facilitating her entry.
Kerala assembly speaker M B Rajesh admitted her entry to the assembly premises was a lapse. (HT)
Kerala assembly speaker M B Rajesh admitted her entry to the assembly premises was a lapse. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

BJP files case against Ram Gopal Varma for comments against Murmu

In his complaint, Reddy said Varma’s poets were highly derogatory and insulting a senior tribal woman politician.
Senior Telangana BJP leader G Narayan Reddy lodged a complaint with Abids police station stating that film maker Ram Gopal Varma had posted a derogatory comment on Murmu on Twitter. (HT)
Senior Telangana BJP leader G Narayan Reddy lodged a complaint with Abids police station stating that film maker Ram Gopal Varma had posted a derogatory comment on Murmu on Twitter. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Andhra okays renaming of dist after Ambedkar

The decision was taken a month after the eruption of violent protests in Amalapuram, the district headquarters, by thousands of locals under the banner of Konaseema Sadhana Samithi against renaming the district.
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the state government’s decision to rename Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar. (ANI)
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the state government’s decision to rename Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar. (ANI)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

SFI workers vandalise Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office

Workers of Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of ruling CPI(M), vandalised an office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging the local MP’s inaction on the recent 1-km buffer zone notification by the Supreme Court around forest areas.
Many see the latest attack as a retaliatory action against the recent in-flight protest against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan by three Youth Congress activists. (HT)
Many see the latest attack as a retaliatory action against the recent in-flight protest against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan by three Youth Congress activists. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Five held for violence in Secunderabad rail station

A coaching institute director and four of his associates were arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad on Friday in connection with last week’s violence at the railway station, unleashed by aspirants of army jobs in protest against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath.
A coaching institute director and four of his associates were arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad on Friday in connection with last week’s violence at the railway station, unleashed by aspirants of army jobs in protest against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath. (Reuters)
A coaching institute director and four of his associates were arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad on Friday in connection with last week’s violence at the railway station, unleashed by aspirants of army jobs in protest against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath. (Reuters)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Three engineers get civic body notice over shoddy road work

Social media was flooded with videos of the newly asphalted road being peeled by hand, indicating the poor quality of engineering.
The BBMP had relaid the Mariyappanapalya Main Road on Bangalore University campus which Modi took to reach an event at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) on June 20. (Representational picture)
The BBMP had relaid the Mariyappanapalya Main Road on Bangalore University campus which Modi took to reach an event at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) on June 20. (Representational picture)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna
Close Story
india news

Dual leadership in AIADMK ceased to exist: Shanmugam

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam on Friday said the tenure of O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as joint coordinator ceased to exist on Thursday when the AIADMK’s general council did not pass a resolution of the December 2021 election of their dual leadership.
Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam on Friday said the tenure of O Panneerselvam as coordinator and Edappadi Palaniswami as joint coordinator ceased to exist on Thursday. (PTI)
Former law minister and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam on Friday said the tenure of O Panneerselvam as coordinator and Edappadi Palaniswami as joint coordinator ceased to exist on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Sasikala to hold roadshow amid power tussle in AIADMK

Expelled AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Friday will hold a roadshow here on June 26 “to defend the rights of Tamil soil and dignity of women”.
Expelled AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Friday announced to hold a roadshow here on June 26 “to defend the rights of Tamil soil and dignity of women”. (ANI)
Expelled AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Friday announced to hold a roadshow here on June 26 “to defend the rights of Tamil soil and dignity of women”. (ANI)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Dalit man says thrashed, forced to eat cow dung; case filed against five

The complaint was filed on June 18 after the incident took place a day earlier, the official said. But the incident was reported in local media on Friday.
The incident comes to light at a time when there have been rising instances of caste-based discrimination reported from across the state. (HT Archives)
The incident comes to light at a time when there have been rising instances of caste-based discrimination reported from across the state. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Corresondent
Close Story
india news

World aware of India’s role in tackling problems: Foreign secretary

India’s participation in G-7 Summits as a special invitee reflects the importance attached by the world community to New Delhi’s key role in finding solutions to global challenges, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.
Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra. (ANI)
Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra. (ANI)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

No online objections to Bengaluru delimitation

Bengaluru has been developing fast and has registered a population growth of over 44% from 2001 to 2011. Due to this, the 198 wards of BBMP have uneven population. Considering the population growth, Karnataka government has increased the number of wards from 198 to 243, BBMP said.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that all objections to the draft delimitation of the wards in India’s technology capital will have to be done in person. (HT Archives)
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that all objections to the draft delimitation of the wards in India’s technology capital will have to be done in person. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Seer objects to edits on poet amid textbook row

Kanaka Dasa (1509-1609) was a great poet and musician and belonged to the Kurube Gowda community, who were warriors. He was also a social reformer who lashed out at evils like the caste system and the divide between the privileged and the poor.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda and various mutt seers stage a protest against the revision of the school textbooks, in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda and various mutt seers stage a protest against the revision of the school textbooks, in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out