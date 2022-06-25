Norway: Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Oslo
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added.
"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
Boris Johnson in crisis after Tories lose in UK polls
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight. Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no. “Clearly we've got to listen to these results,” he said from Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.
Ukrainian forces to retreat from key battleground city
Ukraine was set to pull its troops from the ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of street fighting and bombardment, the regional governor said, in what would be a significant gain for Russia as it grinds out its offensive in the east. Reuters could not independently verify any of the battlefield accounts.
‘God made abortion decision': Donald Trump on top court ruling
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" to end the national right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned nearly five decades of settled law. "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
China criticises blocs, invites 13 countries to Brics-related event
Besides the leaders of the Brics countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing's push to expand the five-member bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.
US Congress passes rare bipartisan gun legislation
In a rare political and legislative breakthrough, sparked by a surge in mass shootings across the country, the United States Congress, on a broadly bipartisan basis, passed a set of limited gun control measures on Friday. The Congressional push comes even as US Supreme Court limited the right of states to restrict people from carrying guns in public without special permit, striking down a New York law.
