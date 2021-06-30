Home / India News / Breaking news: World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan
Live

Breaking news: World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan

  Breaking News Updates June 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:23 AM IST

  • JUN 30, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Top North Korean officials sacked after Covid-19 'grave incident': KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced several senior officials after a "grave incident" in the country's efforts to defend itself against the coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday.

  • JUN 30, 2021 05:17 AM IST

    Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

    The unprecedented Northwest US heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.

  • JUN 30, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    World Bank approves USD 800mn loans to Pakistan

    The World Bank on Tuesday approved USD 800 million in financing for two programs in Pakistan--the Pakistan Program for Affordable and Clean Energy and the Second Securing Human Investments to Foster Transformation.

india news

Social Media Day 2021: Know history and significance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:25 AM IST
  • Social media helps people to understand and communicate in an enhanced way.
india news

US resolution recognises India's Covid-19 help, urges govt to facilitate aid

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The resolution titled “Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in response to the devastating impact of Covid–19 in India” was introduced last month. It said that India's pharma industry is a vital part of the global solution to Covid-19 pandemic.
india news

In India, ‘woke’ politics a liability: Pew survey

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Some of the most controversial and divisive political positions around religion, such as the bogey of Love-Jihad sustain themselves not on facts but the widespread disapproval of such ideas in principle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
