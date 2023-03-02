Home / India News / LIVE| Taiwan reports second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence zone: Reuters
Live

LIVE| Taiwan reports second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence zone: Reuters

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Breaking news, March 2, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    US prez candidate Nikki Haley bats against aid to Pakistan

    “Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations. #CutEveryCent,” Haley tweeted Wednesday.

  • Mar 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    G20 meet in New Delhi today: Consensus on Ukraine war agenda

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine was set to dominate Thursday's meeting of the world's top diplomats in New Delhi…read more.

  • Mar 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam's new president

    Vietnam's National Assembly elected on Thursday Communist Party veteran Vo Van Thuong as the country's new president, reported Reuters.

  • Mar 02, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Taiwan to get over $600 million U.S. arms aid as China keeps up pressure

    The United States has approved the potential sale of $619 million in new weapons to Taiwan, as the island reported a second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions nearby, reported Reuters.

  • Mar 02, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Taiwan reports Chinese air force incursions in its air defence zone again

    Taiwan reported on Thursday a second day of large-scale Chinese air force incursions into its air defence identification zone, reported Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan

'At time of deep global division…’: PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' meet

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet.

PM Narendra Modi(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

Town Borodowali election results 2023: CM Manik Saha leading in early trends

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Town Borodowali election results 2023: Congress's Ashish Kumar Saha was leading in the early trends. Now chief minister Dr Manik Saha is leading from Town Borodwali.

Chief minister Manik Saha has predicted a BJP tsunami in the state
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Quad foreign ministers to meet in Delhi on March 3

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The meeting is being held following Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s decision to travel to India

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s preoccupation with the parliamentary session earlier cast doubt on his visit to India. (Twitter)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Meghalaya election result 2023: List of leading/trailing candidates

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Winner Candidate List for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: While the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will hope to retain power in the northeastern state, the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties will be looking to expand its footprint in the state.

Meghalaya election 2023: Winners' list (File)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Jaishankar to meet Blinken, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

The meetings with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will be held on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers meeting on Thursday

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Morning brief: Vladimir Putin's $120 million secret Moscow palace revealed

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Election results 2023: Early trends show BJP's huge lead in Tripura

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Assembly Election results 2023: Meghalaya and Nagaland went for the Assembly polls on February 27 while voting was held in Tripura on February 16.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:40 AM IST

The NIA has attached Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, who was released in exchange of IC-814 hostages in 1999 along with Harkat-ul-Ansar terrorists Masood Azhar, who later formed Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Omar Sayeed Sheikh, who killed journalist Daniel Pearl.

File photo of 1999 IC 814 hijacking to Kandahar by Pakistan based terror groups.
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story

LIVE: Taiwan reports Chinese air force incursions in its air defence zone again

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Breaking news, March 2, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Anti-drone jammers show positive results on Indo-Pak border

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 07:33 AM IST

The Indian Army is satisfied with the test results of anti-drone jammers and spoofers deployed this year in Jammu and Punjab sector against drug, explosives and wespon carrying drones launched by Pakistan based terror groups.

Chinese made drone launched from Pakistan with drugs and explosives consignment brought down by security forces in Jammu sector.
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story

Tripura election: How to track accurate vote counting updates on ECI website

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 06:38 AM IST

Tripura assembly election 2023: The BJP-IPFT alliance is projected to retain power in the state. Exit polls have, however, gone wrong on several instances in the past.

Voters stand in queues to cast their vote for the Tripura Assembly elections, on Feb 16, 2023. (Election Commission of India)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Meghalaya election result 2023 LIVE streaming: When and where to check result

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: The state voted on February 27 and 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Tura: Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs to a strong room after the end of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, at Tura in West Garo Hills District on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

How to track accurate Nagaland Election vote counting updates on ECI website

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 06:36 AM IST

Nagaland assembly election 2023: The northeastern state, which voted on Feb 27 and March 1, has 60 constituencies. On one seat, however, the BJP candidate got elected unopposed before the election.

Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: NDPP-BJP lead in 50 in early trends

india news
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: The polling across 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland took place in a single phase. It was held on February 27. On Tuesday, repolling was held at 4 polling stations in Nagaland. 

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Nagaland assembly polls.
ByMallika Soni

How to track accurate Meghalaya Election vote counting updates on ECI website

india news
Published on Mar 02, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Meghalaya assembly election 2023 results: The counting of votes on all 60 seats will begin at 8 am. The single-phase polling was held on Feb 27.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out