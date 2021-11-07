Home / India News / Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’
Live

Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Breaking News Updates November 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST

    Over 3500 new Covid-19 cases in Mexico

    Mexico records 3574 new Covid-19 cases and 261 related deaths. Total infections rise to 3,825,404 including toll of 289,674.

  • Nov 07, 2021 06:18 AM IST

    Delhi's overall air quality remains ‘severe’

    Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Breaking News Updates November 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Asked to stop loud music, puja revellers fire at cops in Bihar's Gaya; 3 hurt

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg, but was out of danger. Two jawans of the special armed police were injured in stone pelting, he added.
A policeman being taken to hospital. (ANI Twitter)
A policeman being taken to hospital. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BJP national executive meeting today, upcoming state polls on agenda

Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the BJP national executive, shaping the day's agenda. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address, following which party members will deliberate on national issues, including the 5 assembly polls scheduled early next year.
The BJP has also been holding a series of caste meets ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.&nbsp;(File Photo)
The BJP has also been holding a series of caste meets ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (File Photo)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

TDP plans protests over rising fuel prices across Andhra on November 9

TDP chief Naidu said the Central government had reduced fuel prices by 5 on petrol and 10 on diesel. Later, many other states positively responded by cutting rates from their share to offer relief to the people.
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu recalled that during the last assembly elections, Jagan had promised to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel and make them the lowest in the country. (ANI)
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu recalled that during the last assembly elections, Jagan had promised to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel and make them the lowest in the country. (ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out