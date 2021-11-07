Live
Breaking news: At AQI 436, Delhi's overall air quality continues to be ‘severe’
Breaking News Updates November 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Over 3500 new Covid-19 cases in Mexico
Mexico records 3574 new Covid-19 cases and 261 related deaths. Total infections rise to 3,825,404 including toll of 289,674.
Nov 07, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Delhi's overall air quality remains ‘severe’
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)
Get our daily newsletter
Subscribe
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Breaking News Updates November 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg, but was out of danger. Two jawans of the special armed police were injured in stone pelting, he added.
A policeman being taken to hospital. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the BJP national executive, shaping the day's agenda. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address, following which party members will deliberate on national issues, including the 5 assembly polls scheduled early next year.
The BJP has also been holding a series of caste meets ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (File Photo)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TDP chief Naidu said the Central government had reduced fuel prices by
₹5 on petrol and ₹10 on diesel. Later, many other states positively responded by cutting rates from their share to offer relief to the people.
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu recalled that during the last assembly elections, Jagan had promised to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel and make them the lowest in the country. (ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST