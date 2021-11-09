Breaking news: Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’ category
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’
Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
-
Nov 09, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Karnataka issues guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra
According to the state government, those coming to Karnataka for two days or less should be free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing etc. On arrival, they will undergo mandatory for fever, and should have Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the doses.
-
Nov 09, 2021 06:45 AM IST
US-Mexico border reopens after Covid-19 shutdown
US-Mexico border opens for non-essential travel, reopening for the first time in 20 months after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Get our daily newsletter
Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued; cyclonic circulation persists
SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence
- A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.
Breaking news: US-Mexico border reopens after 20-month closure due to Covid-19
Focus on joint efforts to combat terror at summit
- Though this is the first such meeting on Afghanistan to be chaired by India, the dialogue is a continuation of a mechanism whereby Iran hosted two meets in 2018 and 2019.