Breaking news: Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’ category

Breaking News Updates November 9, 2021:
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Nov 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality ‘improves’ to ‘very poor’

    Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' from 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

  • Nov 09, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    Karnataka issues guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra

    According to the state government, those coming to Karnataka for two days or less should be free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing etc. On arrival, they will undergo mandatory for fever, and should have Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the doses.

  • Nov 09, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    US-Mexico border reopens after Covid-19 shutdown

    US-Mexico border opens for non-essential travel, reopening for the first time in 20 months after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued; cyclonic circulation persists

To clear water-logging and inundation of subways, Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 23,000 personnel. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka, denoting heavy rainfall, in 13 districts till Tuesday.
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on Monday.(AFP Photo)
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on Monday.(AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:04 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence

  • A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Breaking news: US-Mexico border reopens after 20-month closure due to Covid-19

Breaking News Updates November 9, 2021:
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Focus on joint efforts to combat terror at summit

  • Though this is the first such meeting on Afghanistan to be chaired by India, the dialogue is a continuation of a mechanism whereby Iran hosted two meets in 2018 and 2019.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File photo.)(HT_PRINT)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File photo.)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:24 AM IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
