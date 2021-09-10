Home / India News / Breaking news: We must have 'dialogue' with the Taliban, says Antonio Guterres
Live

Breaking news: We must have 'dialogue' with the Taliban, says Antonio Guterres

Breaking News Updates September 10, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:28 AM IST

  • SEP 10, 2021 05:28 AM IST

    Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra

    As the 10-day long Ganeshotsav begins on Friday, the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, amid a jump in active cases on Thursday.

  • SEP 10, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Guterres to AFP: We must have 'dialogue' with the Taliban and avoid 'millions of deaths'

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with the international community, during an interview with AFP Thursday to maintain a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, warning that an "economic collapse" with possibly millions dying must be avoided.

india news

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd.(Bloomberg file photo)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd.(Bloomberg file photo)
india news

Covid-19: Vaccine inequality across districts is high, but it is decreasing

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 04:36 AM IST
The first part of this two-part data journalism series built alternative estimates of India’s adult population across districts by using the 2019 electoral roll. The second and concluding part will track vaccine inequality as a dynamic variable across districts and try and understand how it has evolved over the course of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Ganesh idols on display at a marker in Coimbatore on Thursday on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)
Ganesh idols on display at a marker in Coimbatore on Thursday on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)
india news

TN extends ban on festivals till Oct 31, says events could be Covid ‘super spreaders’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced the extension of the ban, which has been imposed on top of the existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state until September 15
Kerala high court (Archive)
Kerala high court (Archive)
india news

Kerala HC reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of woman who pretended to be lawyer

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Kochi The Kerala high court on Thursday reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail plea moved by a woman accused of misrepresenting herself as a qualified lawyer and practising in a district court here without a licence for nearly two years
An idol of lord Ganesha is released for immersion in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. (AP)
An idol of lord Ganesha is released for immersion in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. (AP)
india news

Don’t allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris in lakes: HC to T’gana govt

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Hyderabad The Telangana high court directed the state government on Thursday not to allow immersion of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes here
Telugu actor Raji Teja. (Archive)
Telugu actor Raji Teja. (Archive)
india news

Actor Ravi Teja appears before ED in drugs case

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Hyderabad Telugu actor Ravi Teja on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here as part of the ongoing money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket busted in the city in 2017
West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee has been summoned by the CBI on September 13 for questioning in the I-Core ponzi scam the agency is probing since 2014. (PTI PHOTO.)
West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee has been summoned by the CBI on September 13 for questioning in the I-Core ponzi scam the agency is probing since 2014. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

CBI summons Bengal industry minister for questioning in I-Core ponzi scam

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 04:48 AM IST
The CBI and ED had summoned Chatterjee in March and April respectively but he did not appear before the agencies saying he was campaigning for the polls. He won the Behala West assembly seat in south-west Kolkata for the fifth time.
Police personnel during a night duty in Kochi. (ANI)
Police personnel during a night duty in Kochi. (ANI)
india news

Police need to respond fast to prevent attacks on doctors: Kerala High Court

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath during hearing of a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the Covid treatment charges fixed by the state in private hospitals
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at Eranamkulam General Hospital in Kochi. (PTI)
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at Eranamkulam General Hospital in Kochi. (PTI)
india news

Kerala logs 26,200 fresh Covid cases, 125 deaths

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
india news

Will act after getting report on Nipah impact in Karnataka: Bommai

By Press Trust Of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:36 AM IST
With confirmed cases of the Nipah virus (NiV) infection reported recently in neighboring Kerala, the Karnataka government on Tuesday had directed district administrations, especially those bordering that state, to strengthen surveillance and preparedness.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for the Covid-19 test inside a train compartment in Bengaluru. (ANI)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a girl for the Covid-19 test inside a train compartment in Bengaluru. (ANI)
india news

Karnataka reports its lowest number of Covid deaths in second wave

By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Karnataka logged 1,074 new cases of corona infections taking the total number of cases so far to 29,59,164.
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter, on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (REUTERS)
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter, on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (REUTERS)
india news

VHP workers protests against civic body for cutting Ganesh festival days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The Bengaluru civic agency on Wednesday reduced Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in the city in public places from five to three days starting September 10.
The petitioner’s claim for Freedom Fighters Pension was rejected on the grounds that he had not produced the affidavit of two persons who were detained with him because of their participation in the struggle for Independence of the country. (Representational image)
The petitioner’s claim for Freedom Fighters Pension was rejected on the grounds that he had not produced the affidavit of two persons who were detained with him because of their participation in the struggle for Independence of the country. (Representational image)
india news

Clear arrears of 94-year-old freedom fighter, HC tells Karnataka govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Justice Krishna S Dixit in the order said that all arrears of the nonagenarian be cleared and settled within six weeks or those responsible for the delay shall ‘personally & collectively’ pay him 1,000 for the delay each day and that this amount be recovered from erring officials
Though the police didn’t provide an exact number; but said a preliminary inspection suggested there could be over 100 carcasses. (Ht file photo)
Though the police didn’t provide an exact number; but said a preliminary inspection suggested there could be over 100 carcasses. (Ht file photo)
india news

Karnataka: Case against district officials after 100 dog carcasses found

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Officials of Bhadravati Rural police station, where the complaint has been registered, said that local residents who observed some suspicious activity in the area informed a group involved in animal rescue who found the carcasses of dogs.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala Bishop’s comments on ‘narcotics jihad’ fan controversy

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Muslim outfits protested the priest’s statement, alleging that it was meant to create a communal divide in the state
