Breaking: Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infection

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:17 AM IST

  • SEP 12, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda

    US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 in a bid to engage with Indian counterparts to address the climate crisis.

  • SEP 12, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    SAD to observe September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of enactment of three farm laws

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as 'Black Day' on completion of one year of enactment of three farm laws.

  • SEP 12, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria state records small decline in Covid-19 infections

    Australia's second most populous state said on Sunday daily Covid-19 infections fell slightly.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras paid his tributes to the party's founder, Ram Vilas Paswan, on the latter's birth anniversary earlier this year in Patna. (File Photo / PTI)
india news

Ram Vilas Paswan death anniversary: Top leaders, ex-contenders among invitees

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Bihar: Although the LJP is fraught with issues concerning party leadership, its current chief and Ram Vilas' brother Pashupati Kumar Paras has said that he will attend the death anniversary event.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigned more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.&nbsp;(PTI File Photo)
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigned more than a year before the assembly elections in the state. (PTI File Photo)
india news

BJP legislature party may meet today to pick Vijay Rupani’s replacement

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 05:41 AM IST
BJP senior leaders, including national general secretary BL Santhosh and Union minister Bhupender Yadav, met others at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Gandhinagar. 
Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020.(File photo)
Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020.(File photo)
india news

Pilot’s violation of SOPs caused Kozhikode crash: Probe report

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:23 AM IST
The report, released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), also noted that the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor could not be overlooked.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat(HT file photo)
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat(HT file photo)
india news

‘Why has Govt not used its majority in House to pass Women's Reservation Bill?’

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:08 AM IST
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s politburo member and former MP, Brinda Karat, talks about whether the Women’s Reservation Bill is still relevant, and the significance of reservation for women in politics. Edited excerpts:
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal flashes the victory sign after the announcement of her name as the party candidate for Bhawanipore Assembly constituency at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata. (PTI PHOTO.)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal flashes the victory sign after the announcement of her name as the party candidate for Bhawanipore Assembly constituency at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Why BJP pit youth leader Priyanka Tibrewal against CM Mamata in Bhawanipore?

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:13 AM IST
A BJP leader said that as Tibrewal has been in the forefront of the legal battle related to post-poll violence, projecting her from Bhawanipore against Mamata Banerjee would help to boost the morale of the party workers.
Commuters struggle to cross a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall near Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Commuters struggle to cross a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall near Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Monsoon likely to withdraw late this year, Met predicts; more rain in store

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Normally, around six depressions form through the course of the monsoon season, but this time the first monsoon depression is likely to form only in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Students of MBBS 2019-20 batch holding placards and examination copies stage a protest in connection with their results at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Students of MBBS 2019-20 batch holding placards and examination copies stage a protest in connection with their results at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Failed medicos disrupt OPD at Patna Medical College Hospital, demand re-evaluation

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Students, who accessed copies of their answer-sheets through the Right to Information Act, claimed that some of their correct answers remained unmarked during evaluation.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.&nbsp;(PTI file photo)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI file photo)
india news

Will table bill on arbitration in winter session of house: Union law minister

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:51 AM IST
“In the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we will table a Bill on mediation. Preparations for the same have been complete,” Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
Women hold play card demanding the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, during a demonstration near parliament house in New Delhi on April 15, 2010. (HT Archive)
Women hold play card demanding the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, during a demonstration near parliament house in New Delhi on April 15, 2010. (HT Archive)
india news

25 years on, bill seeking 33% women in Parliament awaits nod

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:24 AM IST
The Women’s Reservation Bill sought 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, and promised a quota for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes within the ambit of the umbrella legislation.
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
india news

Will table Bill on arbitration in winter session of Parliament: Rijiju

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:40 AM IST
“In the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we will table a Bill on mediation. Preparations for the same have been complete,” said Rijiju while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh
Farmers started their protest in Karnal on September 7. (ANI)
Farmers started their protest in Karnal on September 7. (ANI)
india news

Farmers call off Karnal protest as Haryana govt agrees to demands

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times, Karnal
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:26 AM IST
On August 28, 10 people were injured when Haryana Police lathicharged a group of protesting farmers who were trying to head to the venue of a state BJP meeting in Karnal.
Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao holds the umbrella over Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani and himself during the pair's recent meeting. (Twitter/CP Gurnani)
Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao holds the umbrella over Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani and himself during the pair's recent meeting. (Twitter/CP Gurnani)
india news

‘Humbled’: Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani lauds KTR for holding umbrella for him

Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
In his reply to CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said that he has “so much to learn” from the former.
A man in PPE coveralls walks past funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims, at Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021.&nbsp;(Amal KS/HT file photo)
A man in PPE coveralls walks past funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims, at Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021. (Amal KS/HT file photo)
india news

Those dead within 30 days of testing +ve to be considered Covid fatalities: Govt

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The guidelines excluded deaths due to poisoning, suicide, homicide, and deaths due to an accident from the ambit of Covid-19 fatalities, even if the deceased were positive for Covid-19
Telangana government relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown norms for educational institutions, allowing students to attend physical classes. (AFP)
Telangana government relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown norms for educational institutions, allowing students to attend physical classes. (AFP)
india news

T’gana reports 296 new Covid cases, one death

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 74, followed by Karimnagar (29) and Warangal Urban (22) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30pm on Saturday.
