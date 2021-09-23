Home / India News / Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian

Breaking News Updates September 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:03 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 23, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian

    An encounter has broken at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the J-K Police said on Thursday, adding, police and security forces are undertaking the operation.  

  • SEP 23, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Bengal leader Mainul Haque, who quit Congress, likely to join TMC today

    Veteran Congress leader from West Bengal Mainul Haque, who resigned from the party on Tuesday, is likely to join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. Speaking to news agency PTI, Haque had said after resigning that he had sent the interim letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more

  • SEP 23, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    Covid-19: US authorizes Pfizer booster for elderly and high-risk people: Report

    The United States on Wednesday authorized the use of boosters of Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for people aged over 65, people at high-risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure settings to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi going through files and paper work while on his way to the US.&nbsp;(Instagram/narendramodi)
PM Modi going through files and paper work while on his way to the US. (Instagram/narendramodi)
india news

Files, paper work: How PM Modi spent time on 'long flight' to the US

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 06:03 AM IST
PM Modi has a packed schedule during his visit to the US. He will meet US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and global CEOs during his three-day visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Piyush Goyal met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister for foreign trade, on Wednesday.&nbsp;(Photo via @PiyushGoyal on Twitter)
Union minister Piyush Goyal met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister for foreign trade, on Wednesday. (Photo via @PiyushGoyal on Twitter)
india news

India, UAE begin 1st round of CEPA talks today; aim to sign trade pact by 2022

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Both India and the UAE have expressed a desire to reach a mutually beneficial economic deal, building upon the progress made by the countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during her campaign for Bhabanipur constituency bypoll, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting during her campaign for Bhabanipur constituency bypoll, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news

Someone else will become Bengal chief minister if I don’t win: Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur bypoll campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:49 AM IST
‘Cast your vote even if it rains. I will suffer if I don’t get even one vote. Don’t be complacent and assume that my victory is ensured. Please don’t do that. If you want to see me as chief minister you must vote for me. Every vote is crucial...,’ Banerjee said at her election meeting in Ekbalpore area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.