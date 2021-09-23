Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian
SEP 23, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Encounter breaks out at Kashwa area in J-K's Shopian
An encounter has broken at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the J-K Police said on Thursday, adding, police and security forces are undertaking the operation.
SEP 23, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Bengal leader Mainul Haque, who quit Congress, likely to join TMC today
Veteran Congress leader from West Bengal Mainul Haque, who resigned from the party on Tuesday, is likely to join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. Speaking to news agency PTI, Haque had said after resigning that he had sent the interim letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more
SEP 23, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Covid-19: US authorizes Pfizer booster for elderly and high-risk people: Report
The United States on Wednesday authorized the use of boosters of Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for people aged over 65, people at high-risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure settings to the virus.