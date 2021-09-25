Breaking: From Oct 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums
SEP 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Amit Shah to address first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also the first minister of co-operation of India, will on Saturday address the first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday, adding, millions of people linked to these collective bodies around the world will join the programme virtually. Read more
SEP 25, 2021 06:10 AM IST
From October 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums
Cinema halls and auditoriums in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government said.
