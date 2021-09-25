Home / India News / Breaking: From Oct 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums
Breaking: From Oct 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST

  • SEP 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST

    Amit Shah to address first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi

    Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also the first minister of co-operation of India, will on Saturday address the first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday, adding, millions of people linked to these collective bodies around the world will join the programme virtually. Read more

  • SEP 25, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    From October 1, K'taka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas, auditoriums 

    Cinema halls and auditoriums in Karnataka will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meet on Friday with US president Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, September 24, 2021.&nbsp;(Sarahbeth Many/The New York Times/Bloomberg)
india news

Modi in US LIVE updates: PM arrives in New York, to address 76th UNGA session

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:17 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister Modi, who is on his three-day tour to the United States, left for New York on Friday evening after attending a series of key meets in Washington. His trip will now be capped by an address at the 76th session of the UNGA.
The Court order was passed in two separate proceedings.(HT Archive)
The Court order was passed in two separate proceedings.(HT Archive)
india news

SC sets aside Madras HC order on 10% EWS quota

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Separately, the top court directed the Centre to file its response by October 6.
Close
Delhi’s data for August hasn’t been uploaded on the INSACOG dashboard. Data for September hasn’t been uploaded for any of the states.(HT Photo)
Delhi’s data for August hasn’t been uploaded on the INSACOG dashboard. Data for September hasn’t been uploaded for any of the states.(HT Photo)
india news

Delta sub-lineage spotted in 10% of Covid-19 samples

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:27 AM IST
  • The increase was driven by AY.4’s presence in Maharashtra and Kerala, states that together account for nearly 34% of all the samples sequenced in the country till August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
india news

After marathon meetings, PM Modi leaves for New York; to address UNGA

ANI |
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
