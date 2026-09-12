BRICS bloc agrees on New Delhi declaration; Pahalgam attack, war feature in joint statement

The BRICS group of countries has agreed on a joint declaration for the ongoing summit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced adoption of BRICS Delhi Declaration on Saturday. Modi said that the bloc had come of age and it was time to translate its unity and consensus into concrete results on the global stage, as he opened the meeting. Track live updates on BRICS Summit

‘Commitment to combating terrorism’

Flags of countries placed at the premises of Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (PTI)

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The joint statement of the BRICS bloc mentioned the Pahalgam attack as it condemned acts of terrorism as ‘criminal and unjustifiable’. Twenty six civilians were killed in J&K's Pahalgam in a terrorist attack in April 2025.

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“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,”the statement read.

‘Deep concern’ on Middle East tensions

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{{^usCountry}} The BRICS countries also expressed ‘deep concern’ over the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the eruption of Iran-US war in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BRICS countries also expressed ‘deep concern’ over the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the eruption of Iran-US war in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

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“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,”the statement read, as it also called for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,"it said further.

Nuclear risks

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The BRICS countries in the declaration also expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and also condemns imposition of ‘unilateral’ coercive measures that are contrary to international law. It also encourages ‘continuation of discussions to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments’ among BRICS member countries.

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In addition, it also advocates for a ‘multilateral approach’ that respects national viewpoints and positions of important global issues. In the declaration, the BRICS countries have reiterated their commitment for ‘peaceful resolution’ of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy'.

Why the declaration is a breakthrough

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The declaration is a breakthrough as there were differences between Iran and the UAE on Tehran's war with the US. The declaration was adopted overcoming sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict following a series of back-channel negotiations.

Differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are on opposite sides of the West Asia conflict, have held up consensus at several ministerial meetings ahead of the BRICS Summit, HT reported earlier.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration? The BRICS New Delhi Declaration emphasizes the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts while condemning all forms of aggression, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions in West Asia. How did the BRICS leaders reconcile their differences for the declaration? The BRICS Sherpas engaged in extensive negotiations leading up to the summit to find a consensus on the language of the declaration, particularly addressing the differences between Iran and the UAE regarding the situation in West Asia. Why is India hosting the BRICS Summit and what are its goals? India is hosting the BRICS Summit to strengthen cooperation among member countries and advance the group's agenda on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, while addressing global challenges facing emerging economies.

The BRICS Sherpas had been in talks for days in the lead-up to the Summit to thrash out a consensus for a joint leaders' declaration, as differences remained over the language on the situation in West Asia.

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Both Iran and the UAE are India's close allies.

PM Modi had bilateral talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday. Meeting for the second time in under two weeks, Modi and Pezeshkian discussed India-Iran relations, with the broader situation in West Asia taking centre stage. He described Pezeshkian's trip to India as "more special because it is his first visit" to the country.

On Saturday, PM Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.