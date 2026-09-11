BRICS Summit: Delhi announces traffic curbs, diversions for September 12; Check affected routes

Several major corridors across Central Delhi, New Delhi and the Lutyens' zone, including stretches along Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, the India Gate roundabout, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, have been classified as 'Controlled Roads', with vehicular access restricted during the specified hours.

“In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs.”

Ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory announcing diversions and regulated vehicle movement across key routes in the national capital on Saturday, September 12, citing the movement of VVIPs and international dignitaries.

How can commuters navigate around traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit?

How can commuters navigate around traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit?

Why does the BRICS Summit cause traffic diversions in Delhi?

Why does the BRICS Summit cause traffic diversions in Delhi?

What are the traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026?

What are the traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026?

To keep traffic disruptions to a minimum, Delhi Police has designated multiple diversion points around the affected areas. Vehicles will be rerouted through designated alternative corridors, including parts of the Ring Road and other arterial roads.

Delhi police to commuters Delhi Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time in view of the restrictions.

It also urged people to prefer public transport, especially the Metro, wherever feasible, to avoid delays and ease congestion on affected routes.

Commuters have been asked to follow designated diversion routes and comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage during the regulated movement.

The traffic restrictions are being implemented in view of the movement of VVIPs and international dignitaries attending the BRICS Summit.

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DMRC to commence services at 6 am Delhi Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the travel of students appearing for competitive examinations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

The Pink, Magenta and Grey lines normally begin operations at 7 am on Sundays. However, services on all corridors will start an hour earlier this Sunday to facilitate the movement of examination candidates and other passengers.

The DMRC said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday."

The early start has been planned to facilitate candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as members of the general public travelling early in the morning.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time.