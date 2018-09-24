Bridge collapses in West Bengal, third incident in a month

A bridge being built in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district collapsed on Monday morning--the third such incident in West Bengal this month.

“The bridge caved in but no one was injured. Our officers have reached the spot,” said Tathagata Basu, superintendent of Sundarbans district police.

Three persons died and 24 were injured when a bridge in Kolkata’s Majerhat collapsed on September 4. On September 7, a bridge collapsed in Siliguri. There were no casualties.

Manturam Pakhira, minister for Sunderbans affairs department that was in charge of the Kakdwip bridge, said a probe would be conducted and the guilty would not be spared.

