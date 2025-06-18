Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Briefing on Operation Sindoor held during 'Chiefs' Chintan' conclave in Delhi

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Chiefs' Chintan, a structured two-day interaction between the Chief of the Army Staff and former chiefs of the Army staff began on Tuesday.

A comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor, including the synergy between the IAF and the Navy, was given during a key conclave here on Tuesday that was attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the defence ministry said.

The former Army chiefs shared insights and recommendations, contributing to the force's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. (Shrikant Singh)
The former Army chiefs shared insights and recommendations, contributing to the force's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. (Shrikant Singh)

'Chiefs' Chintan', a structured two-day interaction between the Chief of the Army Staff and former chiefs of the Army staff began on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement. Being held in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the conclave aims to provide a platform to leverage the institutional knowledge and experience of the former chiefs.

Gen Dwivedi welcomed the former chiefs and underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Indian Army, the statement said. "A key highlight of the event today was a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor, including the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy," it said.

The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former chiefs, the statement said. The former chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities.

Other discussions planned during the conclave include technological initiatives and endeavours being undertaken towards technology absorption. The Indian Army's contributions towards the goal of Viksit Bharat will also be discussed.

The former Army chiefs shared insights and recommendations, contributing to the force's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready, the statement said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Briefing on Operation Sindoor held during 'Chiefs' Chintan' conclave in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On