Brij Bhushan's 1st reaction to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana: ‘Jahan jaaegi satyanaash…’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 08, 2024 03:56 PM IST

Belying exit polls, the BJP is leading in 50 seats in Haryana and is poised to form its third successive government in the state.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Vinesh Phogat over the latter's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, saying she won but the party lost. Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, said she would spread destruction wherever she goes.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(PTI file photo)
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(PTI file photo)

Saying that the wrestlers' protest against him failed to dent the BJP's chances in the polls, he pointed out that many candidates won in 'Jat'-majority seats.

"Many BJP candidates have won on 'jat' majority seats... The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler's agitation are not heroes of Haryana. They are villains for all the junior wrestlers also... If she (Vinesh Phogat) used my name to win, it means I am a great man who helped her win. She won but Congress lost... 'Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga (she will spread destruction wherever she goes)'."

He also lauded the party for the victory.

"I would like to thank the people of Haryana. Many efforts were made to mislead the people of Haryana in the name of protests of farmers and wrestlers. However, people have praised the policies of BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, after winning the Haryana assembly election from the Julana constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat emphasized that her victory represents "the fight of every girl, every woman.

"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the wrestling-champ-turned Congress politician said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

© 2024 HindustanTimes
