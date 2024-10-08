'Excuses': BJP mocks Congress's 'slowdown' complaint to Election Commission

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday described the Congress's letter to the Election Commission complaining about an "unexplained slowdown" in counting, as mere excuses. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (File)

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his party is heading for a "glorious, decisive and historic" mandate in Haryana. It is a factually incorrect position to take, he said, adding that counting agents of the Congress were also present at booths to witness the proceedings.

He mocked the Congress, saying the party is making excuses to explain its impending defeat.

"The Congress is merely making an excuse in view of its impending defeat," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP is headed to a victory in Haryana, belying exit polls predictions. The BJP has won three seats and is leading in 45 in Haryana while the Congress has won three and is leading in 37.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has won six seats and is leading in 35 while the BJP has won nine seats and is leading in 20.

"The trends are in a positive direction. We are confident that this positive trend will convert into a historic mandate for BJP in Haryana....In J&K, the festival of democracy was celebrated with enthusiasm, the public will give a decisive and historic decision, and BJP's performance will be its best till now," he said.

BJP leader Anil Vij also mocked the Congress over its complaint.

"Congress has different ways of venting out...This will increase gradually," he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Election Commission's data in Haryana had slowed down. He wondered if the BJP was building pressure by sharing "outdated and misleading" trends.

"We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on the EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the administration," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI