‘Ill-founded allegations’: Election Commision on Cong's 'slow poll data' update charge

The Election Commission on Tuesday replied to Congress's complaint of an alleged delay in updation of Haryana assembly election data on the poll panel website.



“With reference to your today's memorandum regarding slowdown in updating of results of Haryana on the ECI website, it is reiterated that, entire counting process in Haryana and J&K is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per the Statutory scheme,” the poll panel said in a letter to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The Election Commission

“There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J&K,” the Election Commission stated.



The EC said that approximately 25 rounds across all the constituencies are being updated every five minutes, “which testifies dissemination of counting process in a speedy manner.”



“The Commission unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives,” the EC added.

What Congress alleged?

The Congress had alleged slowing down in uploading up-to-date trends in the Haryana Assembly election's vote counting on the Election Commission website.



“We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration,” Jairam Ramesh had told ANI.



Earlier, the Congress leader had posted on X,"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends."