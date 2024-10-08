‘Is BJP trying to build pressure?’: Congress flags ‘slow’ assembly poll results data on ECI website

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the updation of assembly election results had “slowed down” on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.



“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.



Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI,"There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind, they are still showing 4th or the 5th found data while 11 rounds have been counted."



“Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking - are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so,” he added. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI file)

According to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. The saffron party is currently leading on 50 out of 90 seats.



The Congress, seeking to return to power after 10 years, is currently leading in 35 seats.



Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said,"No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana."



According to the ECI, the Congress-National Conference alliance is leading in 43 out of 90 seats while the BJP is ahead in 26 constituencies.