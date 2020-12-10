Bring agri reforms in BJP-ruled states first, others may follow suit if they like the outcome: Raut to Centre on farmers’ protest

e-paper
If the Centre wants to bring in reforms in agriculture, then it should start with BJP-ruled states, experiment there. The other states will see the outcome and accept it, said the Sena MP

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:45 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.(HT file)
         

As the deadlock in the farmers-government talks continues, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asked if the Centre is even serious about resolving the issue. The Sena MP also said that if the Centre wanted to bring in reforms it should have tried it first in one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

“The real question is does the Centre want to find a solution. If they wanted to find a solution, they would have. It seems that they want to keep this issue hanging. If the Centre wants to bring in reforms in agriculture, then it should start with BJP-ruled states, experiment there. The other states will see the outcome and accept it,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

A day after Union minister of state Raosaheb Danve claimed that Pakistan and China are behind the ongoing protests by farmers, the Sena leader said, “If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers’ agitation, then, the defence minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan.”

Speaking at the inauguration of a health centre in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, Danve, the minister of state for consumer affairs, had said, “The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand in it. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave?” He added. “Those efforts didn’t succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries.”

