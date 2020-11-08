e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bring out white paper on demonetisation, GST, Gehlot tells PM

Bring out white paper on demonetisation, GST, Gehlot tells PM

Ashok Gehlot also accused the Centre of betraying the states over the shortfall in GST revenue share for the states.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the Centre over demonetisation and GST.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the Centre over demonetisation and GST.(HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings out a white paper to apprise the public about the impact of demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST), and called upon the Centre to take corrective measures to address alleged shortcomings in some of its policies.

“The country is facing unemployment and the youth are resenting, which was visible in Bihar elections. The states aren’t getting their due under the GST, which is a betrayal by the government of India and unjustified in a federal system,” Gehlot said, addressing a virtual press conference.

“Demonetisation was a dangerous decision, implemented in a dangerous manner. This is the way of the PM, be it demonetisation or GST. Farm bills were introduced without consulting farmers, states or taking public opinion, which is fascistic,” he told reporters, while observing the fourth anniversary of demonetisation as “Vishwasghaat Diwas” (Betrayal Day).

“That is why we say that democracy is in danger and we are observing today as the Betrayal Day,” he said.

Gehlot questioned if the demonetisation exercise had achieved its intended objective.

“You should inform the country whether money from Swiss banks was brought back, black money, terrorism and Naxalism were eliminated in the last four years after demonetisation,” Gehlot said, adding that RBI has said that 99.3% of the money has returned to the banks.

“The Prime Minister is required to issue a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and rectify the mistakes done. People of the country are worried where the economy is headed to,” Gehlot said in a stinging attack.

Also Read: DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day

He alleged that in the last four years, farmers, labourers, small traders were destroyed and the rural economy collapsed. Calling electoral bonds a scam, he said bonds were brought to favour a party and should be abolished.

Gehlot said, “Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre as relief during the Covid-19 crisis did not prove to be of any use.”

On the ongoing Gujjar agitation, the CM said that a majority of their demands have been met, but despite that some people’s act of sitting on railway tracks is not in the interest of the community. “The government will do justice with the demands but sitting on tracks in the name of demands is unjustified,” said Gehlot

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the Congress has a habit of needlessly questioning Centre’s decisions. “Entire world is affected by the coronavirus and the Centre is constantly working in the interest of poor, labourers and farmers, which is resulting in strengthening of the economy,” he said.

“In the last one month, the Centre has received record GST revenue; the economy is improving and the production is increasing. The Congress is just making baseless allegations, which public time and again has rejected,” Pareek said.

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In