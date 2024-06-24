Britannia's Kolkata factory stops production, BJP blames on ‘TMC’s tolabaji’

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the TMC-led West Bengal government after Britannia Industries Ltd announced that its Taratala factory in Kolkata has stopped production and permanent workers have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). BJP targeted the TMC-led West Bengal government following Britannia Industries Ltd's announcement that the permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

"Today's shutdown of Britannia Industries' factory starkly epitomizes the descent of Bengal—a region once renowned for its cultural richness and intellectual prowess—into profound disarray," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X.

The Taratala plant, one of Britannia's oldest biscuit manufacturing units, has been operational for over seven decades. While there has been no production at the Taratala plant for over 20 days, according to senior CITU leader Gautam Ray, the company has not made a statement on the possible shutdown of the unit.

The Britannia management offered ₹13 lakh to employees with up to 5 years and 11 months of remaining job tenure, ₹18.5 lakh for employees with 6 to 10 years of remaining tenure, and ₹22.25 lakh for those with more than 10 years remaining, reported PTI quoting sources.

Malviya blamed the factory's “demise” on the combined impact of the CPI(M)’s 'Unionbaji' during the Left regime and the TMC’s ‘Tolabaji’ (extortion).

"The Britannia factory, once a beacon of industrial vitality in Bengal, suffered significant attrition during the Left regime due to the CPI(M)’s pervasive ‘Unionbaji’. TMC’s relentless ‘Tolabaji’ was the final nail in the coffin," the BJP functionary said.

He expressed concern over the broader implications of the factory's possible closure on Bengal's employment situation.

"Bengal, already mired in severe unemployment exacerbated by the TMC’s extortion and syndicate, now faces an even more dire predicament with the factory’s closure, triggering massive layoffs," Malviya said.

"Unfortunately, Bengal's destiny is now ensnared by the twin curses of 'Unionbaji' and 'Tolabaji'. The pressing question remains: when will Bengal be emancipated from this curse?" he added.