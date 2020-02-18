British MP Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources

india

The government has said that British MP Debbie Abrahams’ visa was revoked as her activities went against India’s national interest.

“Ms Debbie Abrahams was issued an e-Business Visa on 7th October 2019, which was valid till 5th October 2020 to attend business meetings. Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest. The rejection of the e-Business Visa was intimated to her on 14th February,” Home Ministry sources said asserting that granting, rejection or revocation of visa/electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country.

The sources further said that the British lawmaker was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return.

“In any case, previously issued e-Business Visa meant for business meetings, can’t be used for visiting “family and friends”, as claimed by her. This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made,” said sources.

Abrahams, meanwhile, took to Twitter to question he cancellation of her visa. “Very disappointing that a friend can’t respectfully criticise another friend. Isn’t this the sign of a healthy democracy?” she said on Twitter.

She had also questioned why the Indian government did not give her a visa on arrival, to which the sources replied, “There is no provision of ‘visa on arrival’ for UK nationals at the airport.”

Amrahams has been a vocal critic of Indian government’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status. The Labour MP, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group for Kashmir, was denied entry on Monday after she landed at Delhi airport and deported to Dubai from where she had flown into the Indian capital.

A Home Ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled.When contacted, Abrahams told PTI she “had not received any emails before February 13”. After that, she had been travelling and was away from office.

Abrahams was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August last year.

“We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order,” the Opposition MP had noted in her letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the time.