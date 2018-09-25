British tourist found dead in Varanasi guest house

A British tourist was found dead in a guest house at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Monday morning, police said.

The tourist was identified as Kevin John (52), said circle officer, Dashashwamedh, Abhinav Yadav, adding that the British high commission had been informed about the incident.

“The body has been kept in the divisional hospital. A post-mortem examination will be carried out after kin of the deceased arrive,” he added. According to police, no injury mark was found on the body.

As per police, John, a resident of Southampton, had reached the city on September 21 along with his woman companion Katherine and was staying at the guest house.

A sanitation worker found John’s body in the toilet of the room next to the one in which he was staying and informed the guest house owner who, in turn, informed police.

A police team reached the spot and took away the body.

The police also said that Kevin’s companion informed them that he had some liver ailment for which he used to take medicines. He also took medicine on Sunday evening, they said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 03:02 IST