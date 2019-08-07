BRO to construct 7 more bridges on Hindustan- Tibet Road

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:28 IST

In a bid to strengthen roads in border areas, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will construct seven large and medium-sized bridges on strategically important Hindustan-Tibet road near the border with China.

BRO plans to throw open 300 metres-long bridge at Akpa in Kinnaur for traffic by this year end. Constructed across the Sutlej river, it will be a cantilever bridge, one that uses structures that project horizontally into space supported on only one end.

“The old bailey bridge (removable) is worn out . We are hoping to throw open the new bridge for traffic by this year-end,” said chief engineer of BRO Dinesh Tyagi.

Situated at 2338 metres above sea level, Akpa is 18 kilometres ahead of Powari army camp.

There are also plans to construct small and medium-sized bridges in Pangi nullah, Kasang and Kanam. Kinnaur district is highly prone to natural disasters and the roads connecting villages are highly vulnerable to landslides.

Hindustan-Tibet road that was constructed by Britishers is being upgraded constantly. Lord Dalhousie who was British Governor General of India from 1848 to 1856 had ordered its construction in 1850.

The 500-km road from Ambala to Kaurik passes through the foothills of Shivalik ranges, Shimla, Kingal. The road runs along Satluj and thereafter passes through Rampur, Powari, and Pooh.

There are several points on this road that are susceptible to rain triggered landslides. BRO has drawn a plan to secure land siding areas . “All identified black spots on the roads will be rectified. Signage will be installed to warn travellers about shooting stones,” Tyagi said.

BRO has also planned to install crash barriers along 56-km road stretch between Pooh and Powari village in Kinnaur district. The stretch is narrow and road accidents are common.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 17:28 IST