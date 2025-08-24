Brother kills man for harassing sister with her birthday cake knife in MP's Guna

A 21-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna allegedly killed a man for harassing his sister, using the same knife she had earlier cut her birthday cake with. Police said the accused and his friends planned Anil’s murder, ordering knives online and tracking his movements. (File)

The accused, Abhishek Tinga, along with his friends stabbed victim, identified as Anil, for contacting her and behaving inappropriately, NDTV reported.

The report said that the victim frequently contact with the accused's sister and also offered jewellery in return for marriage.

Enraged, Abhishek and his friends plotted to kill Anil, ordering knives online and tracked Anil's movements.

Also Read: Noida dowry murder: Years of torture, an age-old evil, and remorseless husband | All we know about Nikki Bhati's killing

On Friday, they learnt that Anil was drinking in the area, which led to the fatal attack. “Soon after, he and his friends surrounded him and killed him with a knife. They immediately fled the scene. The same knife that was used in his sister's birthday celebration was turned into a weapon of murder,” Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni was quoted as saying.

Man shoots friend over suspected affair with sister in Delhi

In a separate case that occurred on August 8, a 20-year-old man was arrested for fatally shooting his friend in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, after suspecting him of being involved with his younger sister.

Police said the victim, 28-year-old AC mechanic Kapil Suresh, was sitting at a tailor’s shop when Shivam Yadav entered and shot him before escaping.

According to investigators, the two had earlier clashed when Suresh allegedly misbehaved with Yadav’s wife while drunk. Yadav later grew suspicious of Suresh’s closeness with his sister, confronted her, and eventually decided to kill him. The weapon, obtained with a friend’s help, has been recovered.

Also Read: Noida dowry killing accused tries to escape police custody, shot in the leg

In January this year, a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane allegedly killed his close friend for repeatedly harassing his wife and initially tried to disguise it as an accident.

Police identified the accused as Naresh Shambhu Bhagat, who allegedly invited his friend, 29-year-old Sukant Shatrushna Parida, to his house in Badlapur for drinks. Once Sukant was drunk, Naresh struck him on the head with an iron hammer.

Naresh had planned the attack after his wife revealed Sukant’s inappropriate advances. He later reported the death as accidental, but inconsistencies in his account led to his confession.

A case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and Naresh was arrested on January 12, police said.