THANE: A 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his close friend for sexually harassing his wife and tried to pass it off as an accidental death. He even went to the police station to report it as an accidental death, but investigation by the Badlapur police revealed it to be a murder and he was arrested. Man kills close friend for sexually harassing his wife

The accused is identified as Naresh Shambhu Bhagat and he allegedly murdered his close friend, Sukant Shatrushna Parida, 29, by luring him to his house under the pretext of a party and attacking him with a hammer when the victim was in an inebriated state.

After the murder, Naresh tried to mislead the police by reporting Sukant’s death as an accident, but the investigation uncovered the truth.

According to the police, Naresh lived with his wife in a chawl in the Shirgaon MIDC area of Badlapur East. Sukant, who also lived in the same locality, frequently visited Naresh’s house. Sukant, however, started making inappropriate advances toward Naresh’s wife whenever her husband was at work.

Unable to tolerate the harassment, Naresh’s wife informed him about Sukant’s behaviour 15 days before the incident. A furious Naresh decided to kill Sukant and sent his wife to their native village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and began planning the murder.

An officer from Badlapur East police station said that on January 10, Naresh invited Sukant to his house for a drinking party. Sukant, unaware of Naresh’s real intentions, accepted the invitation. After Sukant got heavily intoxicated, Naresh hit him on the head with an iron hammer.

“After Sukant’s death, Naresh washed the house and cleaned the blood stains. Naresh initially reported the death as an accident, after which an accident death report was registered. However, a postmortem conducted at JJ Hospital in Mumbai revealed that blunt force trauma and head injuries caused Sukant’s death.”

When the police questioned Naresh, his inconsistent statements raised suspicion. Upon further interrogation, Naresh confessed to the murder, explaining that he killed Sukant to avenge the repeated harassment of his wife.

Senior police Inspector Kiran Balwadkar said police registered a case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested Naresh on January 12.

