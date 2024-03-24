‘Brought tears to my eyes’: Atishi on reading Kejriwal's first order from jail

Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday said reading out the directions issued by arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal brought tears to her eyes.



“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions were issued to me, the Water Minister. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person - who has been arrested - think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period?” the minister said at a briefing to inform about the CM's first direction from ED custody.



“Arvind Kejriwal does not think of himself only as the chief minister of Delhi. He considers the two crore people of Delhi as his family members. He has been running Delhi for the last nine years in the same way as the head of a family takes care of his loved ones,” she added.



Atishi's remark comes amid Aam Aadmi Party's show of strength for Kejriwal, India's first incumbent chief minister to be arrested. The AAP convenor has brazened it out, already having declared that he will run the city government from the jail.



In his first order, Kejriwal directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months. He also directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi shows chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's direction from ED custody on resolving the city’s water concerns during a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.



Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday, March 21, by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case. He was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that sent him to ED custody till March 28.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.