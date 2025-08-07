Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Brown sugar, MDMA and ganja seized in Hyderabad; 5 arrested

PTI
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:23 pm IST

Excise department officials arrested the five accused after an STF seized Brown sugar, MDMA and ganja in seperate cases. 

Five persons, including two alleged peddlers, were arrested in separate cases here after narcotic substances— including brown sugar, MDMA, and ganja—were seized from their possession, Excise Department officials said on Thursday.

Four cases have been registered, and all the accused have been arrested, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. (Representative image)(AFP)
Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force (STF) teams apprehended the accused from different locations on Wednesday night, they said.

Two individuals from Malda in West Bengal were allegedly attempting to sell brown sugar at Khajaguda when they were caught.

Officials seized 66 grams of the substance from them.

In another case, 5.14 grams of MDMA were recovered from a person at Serilingampally.

Also Read: 847 kg of ganja worth 4.2 crore seized in Telangana; 2 held

In two separate incidents, STF teams seized 510 grams and 1.2 kilograms of ganja from two individuals.

