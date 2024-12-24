BRS accuses Revanth’s ‘aide’ of vandalising Allu Arjun’s residence

Political slugfest has erupted in Telangana hours after a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The actor was summoned by police for questioning on Tuesday. A group of protestors at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. (PTI)

On Sunday, a group of unknown people, supposedly belonging to Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), attacked the Jubilee Hills residence of Allu Arjun demanding huge monetary compensation to the family of a woman who died in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the screening of his latest film Pushpa2: The Rule.

While the police did not disclose their political affiliation, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank alleged that one of the accused, Reddy Srinivas, was a close aide of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Sharing the purported photographs of Srinivas with the chief minister on X, Krishank pointed out that Srinivas was the Congress candidate for the zilla parishad territorial constituency (ZPTC) from Kodangal in the 2019 local body elections.

“OUJAC started the great Telangana Agitation in 2009. Using it for Violence and blackmail is disgusting”, Krishnak posted on X, adding, “Reddy Srinivas who attacked Allu Arjun residence is not a student leader of Osmania University but a close aide of CM Revanth & Kodangal Congress Candidate of 2019 ZPTC Poll.”

The Congress, however, did not respond to the allegation, but the chief minister strongly condemned the attack by some miscreants on the house of Allu Arjun on Sunday. “I have instructed the director general of police and Hyderabad police commissioner to act tough against those who were disturbing the law and order. There is no question of tolerating such incidents,” he said.

State cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took to X condemning the vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence. “There is no place for violence and physical attacks in democracy. Nobody should take law into their hands,” he said.

After the arrest of Allu Arjun by the Chikkadpally police on December 13, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the arrest of the National Award-winning star was the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers.

“I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible,” KTR said in a post on X.

At a party meeting, KTR also alleged that Revanth Reddy got Allu Arjun arrested just because the latter had forgotten the chief minister’s name for a second at the success meet of Pushpa2: The Rule.

BJP leader and Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay said the actor deserved a better treatment.

He said: “The national award-winning actor was “lifted straight from his bedroom” without even being given time to change. It is a “disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect. A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserved better treatment.”

BJP national leader Amit Malviya called the action against Allu Arjun a “state-sponsored terrorism and said “the actor was targeted for refusing to campaign for the Congress.”

Political analyst Rama Krishna Sangem, however, differed with this view. He said it was the chief minister who had given permission for the benefit show, additional screenings and increased ticket price for Pushpa2: The Rule.

“But Revanth Reddy should have dealt with the avoidable tragedy as per law, leaving it entirely to cops and courts, rather than making public statements against film stars and filmmakers inside and outside the assembly. His open aggression in the present issue led to the political slugfest,” Sangem said.

Tollywood tries for reconciliation

The prominent figures from the Telugu film industry have announced their plan to meet the chief minister shortly and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. “We shall meet the chief minister after the return of prominent producer and Telangana film development corporation chairman Dil Raju returns from his US trip,” producer Naga Vamsi told reporters on Monday.

A comedian of Tollywood said, on condition of anonymity, that Revanth Reddy must be under the impression that the Telugu film industry had maintained good relations with the previous BRS government and many celebrities were close friends of KTR. “I am not sure, but that could be one of the reasons for Revanth Reddy’s antipathy towards Tollywood,” he said.

What has disturbed the Tollywood more than the Allu Arjun episode was Revanth Reddy’s announcement that there would be no permission for benefit shows, additional screenings or hike in ticket price.

With major hero films lined up for release during Sankranti, the government’s stance has become a critical issue, as Telangana, including Hyderabad, is a key market for Telugu cinema. “We shall discuss the issue of ticket prices, premiere shows and additional shows with the chief minister,” Naga Vamsi said.

Among the big-ticket films which are slated for release on Sankranti festival, considered to be very auspicious for film makers, are: Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Daku Maharaj and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthi ki Vastunnam.

“Most of these high-budget films try to make quick money within the first three or four days by screening benefit shows, additional shows and increased ticket prices. Since Telangana is a big market for Tollywood, the film makers do not get into confrontation with the government,” said Venkat Reddy, who runs a popular film website.

Mythri Movie Makers, which produced Pushpa2: The Rule, announced ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the family of M Revathi, who died due to asphyxiation in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. Promoter of the firm Naveen Yerneni went to the hospital where her son is undergoing treatment on Monday and handed over the cheque to Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar.