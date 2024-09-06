BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws plea in Delhi HC calling CBI arrest as illegal

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Friday withdrew her petition in Delhi high court seeking to declare her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case as illegal. Kavitha was arrested by ED on March 15 and by CBI almost a month later. (ANI file photo)

The development comes days after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Kavitha’s counsel urged a bench of justice Neena Bansal Krishna to permit her to withdraw the petition in view of the change in circumstances to which the high court permitted the request.

“Counsel for the petitioner states that in view of the change in circumstances, he would like to withdraw the petition. Petitioner has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the petitioner is permitted to withdraw,” the court said in the order.

Also Read:Revanth Reddy regrets comments on BRS leader Kavitha’s bail day after SC rebuke

On August 27, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, while reprimanding the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the fairness of their investigation and questioning the agencies for basing their entire case on inferences rather than solid, incriminating evidence.

A bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan granted bail to Kavitha on grounds that the investigation was complete, the trial was likely to be delayed due to the extensive number of witnesses and documents, and that, as a woman, she was entitled to special treatment under Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by ED on March 15 and by CBI almost a month later in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22.