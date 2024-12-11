BRS stir across state over new Telangana Thalli statue

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and cadre across Telangana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in protest against alleged cultural vandalism by the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy by redesigning the statue of Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana). They accused Revanth of seeking to erase the Telangana identity. Responding to a call given by BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, the BRS activists took to “ksheerabhisekham” (milk bath) of the existing Telangana Thalli statues in different parts of the state (HT)

At the Telangana Bhavan, headquarters of the BRS in Hyderabad, party MLC and KTR’s sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha performed a milk bath to the Telangana Thalli statue installed in the premises. Several BRS leaders, activists and party corporators from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took part in the event.

Addressing the party workers, Kavitha said the statue installed on the state secretariat premises by chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday evening, did not represent the spirit of Telangana and the movement for separate state. “It is not Telangana Thalli, but a Congress Thalli,” she criticised.

She pointed out that Bathukamma, the floral arrangement representing the unique identity of Telangana, had been removed and replaced with the Congress’s election symbol of “hand.” “It is nothing but humiliating the cultural ethos of Telangana,” she said.

Senior BRS leaders including MLAs and MLCs participated in the protests and cleansed the statues of Telangana Thalli in their respective constituencies. They demanded the state government to roll back its decision and reinstate the original design of Telangana Thalli.

On Monday evening, KTR unveiled the statue of Telangana Thalli with its original design on the premises of the BRS office at Medchal, at the same time when the chief minister was unveiling the redesigned statue at the secretariat.

He alleged that the Congress government was attempting to erase the cultural and historical identity of the state. He gave a call to the party workers to conduct a milk bath of all the existing Telangana Thalli statues on Monday, as a mark of repentance for the sin committed by the Congress.

KTR compared Telangana Thalli with Bharat Mata, whose statue was installed in Varanasi by freedom fighters and later honoured by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi without alterations. He criticised the Congress for failing to uphold similar respect for Telangana’s icons.

The former minister slammed the Congress for engaging in “idol politics” and likened their actions to cultural vandalism. “No leader in history has replaced the mother figure of a state. The Congress has insulted the aspirations of the Telangana people by diminishing the dignity of Telangana Thalli. When governments change, people’s lives should improve, not their cultural icons,” he said.

Defending the redesign of the Telangana Talli statue, Telangana Congress spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said the new design reflects the sacrifices of Telangana’s farmers, labourers, and rural women.

He lauded chief minister Revanth Reddy for making an inclusive decision after consulting diverse opinions, unlike KCR’s unilateral approach on the earlier statue. “The statue symbolises perseverance, which defines Telangana’s spirit. Congress respects Telangana’s soul, while BRS disrespects it for political gains,” he added.