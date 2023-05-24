'BRS will decide on May 25': MP Keshava Rao on new parliament inauguration

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs will take a call on Thursday on attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28 in the national capital. The ruling party in Telangana had earlier demanded that the new building be named after Dr BR Ambedkar, honouring his contribution in nation building and publication of the Constitution of India. BRS MP K Keshava Rao(ANI)

“We will take a decision tomorrow (May 25) whether to attend the inauguration programme or not,” BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao told PTI. The TMC, the CPI and the AAP had on Tuesday announced they will skip the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building and more opposition parties including the Congress are likely to join them.

Amid demands from the opposition that the President should inaugurate the new building, leaders of some opposition parties took a decision on the issue of attending the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A BRS MP said the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will consult leaders and take decision on the party’s stand on the attendance.

