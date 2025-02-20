BRS will return to power, says KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will return to power again and bring back the glory which, he said, was lost completely in the last 14 months of the Congress regime. BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the party’s executive meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

For the first time after seven months, KCR, as the former chief minister is popularly called, stepped into the Telangana Bhavan, party headquarters at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, to address the state executive committee meeting of the party.

“The Congress government has failed in all fronts and the people are already disgusted with it. We are coming back to power in the next elections. BRS 3.0 is going to be a 100% reality,” he asserted, asking the party leaders and cadre to strive in that direction.

KCR spoke about the party’s long journey from its inception 25 years ago to the present. He detailed the struggles and efforts undertaken for the Telangana movement and its development.

“People have realised that only the BRS can fight for Telangana and do justice to them. Only the BRS understands the struggles of the people. The Telangana we fought for is going backwards. We must fight again with the spirit of 25 years to safeguard Telangana,” he said.

Explaining the party’s action plan in the coming days, the BRS chief announced that the party, which would be entering into its silver jubilee year, would hold celebrations throughout the year. A separate meeting of the party functionaries would be held on April 10 to chalk out the strategy and a sub-committees would be formed to conduct the silver jubilee events, he said.

“The focus will now be on strengthening the party organisationally. A massive public meeting will be held on April 27. Membership drive will take place from April 10 to 27, followed by the formation of organisational committees,” he said, adding that party president elections will be conducted in October and November.

KCR stated that the political conditions are favourable and urged everyone to work hard to ensure the party’s victory in local elections. He emphasized that BRS is not a party that collapses after one defeat but a party that has endured struggles and achieved statehood. He called for strengthening the party from the village level to the state level and working towards the party’s and the people’s long-term success.

Reacting to KCR’s comments, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the former chief minister for day-dreaming of coming to power again.

“He seems to have woken up from deep slumber after nine months and he has started making all sorts of nasty comments on the Revanth Reddy government. How can a person who has been sleeping in his farmhouse all these days witness the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the Congress government?” he said.

The PCC chief said that KCR did not even deserve to be called an opposition leader as he had never come to the assembly to represent the people’s problems. “It appears he has not learnt a lesson even after the people taught him a bitter lesson in the last elections. His dream of returning to power cannot become a reality,” he said.