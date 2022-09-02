Home / India News / BSF constable found dead in Tripura

BSF constable found dead in Tripura

india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Teliamura police officer Sonacharan Jamatia said they are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death

A BSF constable posted in Tripura’s Teliamura area was found dead in a room at the force’s sector headquarters. (TwitterBSF_Tripura/File Photo)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable posted in Tripura’s Khowai district was found dead at the sector headquarters at Khasiyamangal in Teliamura area.

The 32-year-old constable, Balu Ram Kuri, was on sentry duty at the battalion headquarters. He was spotted lying in the video conference room at the sector headquarters by a head constable who had come for maintenance of the system.

“His body was found lying in a pool of blood. Our officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Cause of the death will be known after getting the post-mortem report. We have registered an unnatural death case,” said Teliamura sub divisional police officer Sonacharan Jamatia.

