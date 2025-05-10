BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni in Pakistan, releases video

The BSF destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Pakistan's Sialkot district as retaliation for unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers.
In a strong retaliatory move after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed it had destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Looni, located in Pakistan’s Sialkot district across from Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.
The action was a calibrated response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.
"The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed," BSF said in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasising the force's commitment to neutralising cross-border threats.
This development marks a significant escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to ensure the nation's security and sovereignty.