Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni in Pakistan, releases video

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 10:51 AM IST

The BSF destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Pakistan's Sialkot district as retaliation for unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers. 

In a strong retaliatory move after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed it had destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Looni, located in Pakistan’s Sialkot district across from Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA BSF/PTI VIDEOS** Sialkot: Smoke rises from a terrorist launchpad, after it was destroyed by the BSF, in Sialkot, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_10_2025_000063A)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA BSF/PTI VIDEOS** Sialkot: Smoke rises from a terrorist launchpad, after it was destroyed by the BSF, in Sialkot, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_10_2025_000063A)(PTI)

The action was a calibrated response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.

"The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed," BSF said in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasising the force's commitment to neutralising cross-border threats.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to ensure the nation's security and sovereignty.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni in Pakistan, releases video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On