BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni in Pakistan, releases video

In a strong retaliatory move after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed it had destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Looni, located in Pakistan’s Sialkot district across from Jammu’s Akhnoor sector. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA BSF/PTI VIDEOS** Sialkot: Smoke rises from a terrorist launchpad, after it was destroyed by the BSF, in Sialkot, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_10_2025_000063A)(PTI)

The action was a calibrated response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.

"The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed," BSF said in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasising the force's commitment to neutralising cross-border threats.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to ensure the nation's security and sovereignty.