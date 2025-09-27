Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
BSF foils gold smuggling near South Bengal, man caught with 1.29 crore biscuits

PTI |
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 08:53 pm IST

BSF jawans deployed along the India-Bangladesh border apprehended the man carrying 20 gold biscuits.

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized gold worth 1.29 crore and apprehended a person at Tarali border outpost in the south Bengal frontier, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

During interrogation, the person confessed to having brought the gold from across the border.(Representational Image)
In an operation on Friday, BSF jawans deployed along the India-Bangladesh border apprehended the man carrying 20 gold biscuits, weighing 1.1 kg at Hakimpur checkpost under Tarali outpost.

The estimated value of the seized gold is 1.29 crore, the statement said.

The operation took place following a tip-off about a possible smuggling attempt.

During interrogation, the person confessed to having brought the gold from across the border.

An investigation is currently underway to uncover the broader network involved in this smuggling operation.

The man and the seized gold will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for legal proceedings.

